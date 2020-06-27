All apartments in Ashburn
21029 TIMBER RIDGE TER #302
21029 TIMBER RIDGE TER #302

21029 Timber Ridge Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

21029 Timber Ridge Terrace, Ashburn, VA 20147
Ashburn Farm

Amenities

Wonderful penthouse 2 bedroom condo available in Westmaren. Come see this freshly painted condo and its beautiful lush views of trees and the aqua pool. Located on the top floor, it is a retreat, a quiet space after work. The dining room/kitchen have recessed lights and BRAND NEW APPLIANCES. The master bedroom and second bedroom share a bath. There is a washer and dryer in unit and there is a storage unit right down the hallway outside the condo unit. With a clubhouse, pool, and short distance to two shopping centers, this is a great Ashburn condo in a great location. Also note it is in the coveted Stonebridge HS school district. Please note there is no elevator. 3 max incomes to qualify, pets allowed, and ideally 680+ credit scores.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21029 TIMBER RIDGE TER #302 have any available units?
21029 TIMBER RIDGE TER #302 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 21029 TIMBER RIDGE TER #302 have?
Some of 21029 TIMBER RIDGE TER #302's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21029 TIMBER RIDGE TER #302 currently offering any rent specials?
21029 TIMBER RIDGE TER #302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21029 TIMBER RIDGE TER #302 pet-friendly?
Yes, 21029 TIMBER RIDGE TER #302 is pet friendly.
Does 21029 TIMBER RIDGE TER #302 offer parking?
Yes, 21029 TIMBER RIDGE TER #302 offers parking.
Does 21029 TIMBER RIDGE TER #302 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21029 TIMBER RIDGE TER #302 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21029 TIMBER RIDGE TER #302 have a pool?
Yes, 21029 TIMBER RIDGE TER #302 has a pool.
Does 21029 TIMBER RIDGE TER #302 have accessible units?
No, 21029 TIMBER RIDGE TER #302 does not have accessible units.
Does 21029 TIMBER RIDGE TER #302 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21029 TIMBER RIDGE TER #302 has units with dishwashers.
Does 21029 TIMBER RIDGE TER #302 have units with air conditioning?
No, 21029 TIMBER RIDGE TER #302 does not have units with air conditioning.
