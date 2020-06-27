21029 TIMBER RIDGE TER #302

Amenities
Wonderful penthouse 2 bedroom condo available in Westmaren. Come see this freshly painted condo and its beautiful lush views of trees and the aqua pool. Located on the top floor, it is a retreat, a quiet space after work. The dining room/kitchen have recessed lights and BRAND NEW APPLIANCES. The master bedroom and second bedroom share a bath. There is a washer and dryer in unit and there is a storage unit right down the hallway outside the condo unit. With a clubhouse, pool, and short distance to two shopping centers, this is a great Ashburn condo in a great location. Also note it is in the coveted Stonebridge HS school district. Please note there is no elevator. 3 max incomes to qualify, pets allowed, and ideally 680+ credit scores.