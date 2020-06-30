All apartments in Ashburn
Last updated March 28 2020 at 1:43 AM

21025 ROCKY KNOLL SQUARE

21025 Rocky Knoll Square · No Longer Available
Location

21025 Rocky Knoll Square, Ashburn, VA 20147
Ashburn Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
parking
pool
garage
*Beautiful Corner Unit Second Floor Condo in Sought After Gated 55+ Regency at Ashburn Community w/ 1-Car Garage*Open Concept Living Area with Upgraded Flooring in Living Room,Dining Room & Kitchen*Gourmet Kitchen w/ Upgraded Cabinetry,Stainless Steel Appliances,Breakfast Bar & Upgraded Lighting*Dining Room w/ Upgraded Lighting*Large Owner's Suite w/ Sitting Area,Walk-In Closet & Luxurious Owner's Bath w/ Large Linen Closet,Double Vanities & Oversized Shower*Spacious Secondary Bedrooms & Upgraded Second Full Bath*Private Balcony Too*Included in the Rent is the Landlord's Cleaning Service Cleaning The Home Once a Month*Incredible Amenities as Part of the Regency Including Pool,Clubhouse & More*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21025 ROCKY KNOLL SQUARE have any available units?
21025 ROCKY KNOLL SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 21025 ROCKY KNOLL SQUARE have?
Some of 21025 ROCKY KNOLL SQUARE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21025 ROCKY KNOLL SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
21025 ROCKY KNOLL SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21025 ROCKY KNOLL SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 21025 ROCKY KNOLL SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 21025 ROCKY KNOLL SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 21025 ROCKY KNOLL SQUARE offers parking.
Does 21025 ROCKY KNOLL SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21025 ROCKY KNOLL SQUARE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21025 ROCKY KNOLL SQUARE have a pool?
Yes, 21025 ROCKY KNOLL SQUARE has a pool.
Does 21025 ROCKY KNOLL SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 21025 ROCKY KNOLL SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 21025 ROCKY KNOLL SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
No, 21025 ROCKY KNOLL SQUARE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21025 ROCKY KNOLL SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 21025 ROCKY KNOLL SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.

