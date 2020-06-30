21025 ROCKY KNOLL SQUARE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator parking pool garage

*Beautiful Corner Unit Second Floor Condo in Sought After Gated 55+ Regency at Ashburn Community w/ 1-Car Garage*Open Concept Living Area with Upgraded Flooring in Living Room,Dining Room & Kitchen*Gourmet Kitchen w/ Upgraded Cabinetry,Stainless Steel Appliances,Breakfast Bar & Upgraded Lighting*Dining Room w/ Upgraded Lighting*Large Owner's Suite w/ Sitting Area,Walk-In Closet & Luxurious Owner's Bath w/ Large Linen Closet,Double Vanities & Oversized Shower*Spacious Secondary Bedrooms & Upgraded Second Full Bath*Private Balcony Too*Included in the Rent is the Landlord's Cleaning Service Cleaning The Home Once a Month*Incredible Amenities as Part of the Regency Including Pool,Clubhouse & More*