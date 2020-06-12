20989 KILLAWOG TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

OPEN SUNDAY 3/1, 12-2PM**Beautifully Upgraded Townhome with a Water View in sought after Ashburn Village, the heart of Ashburn. Entry level Family Room with newly Upgraded Kitchen and Dinette area. Walks out to a patio overlooking a beautiful pond view. Second level offers a Bedroom with a Upgraded Full Bath and a 2nd Large Family room with a cozy fireplace. Third level offer 2 more Bedroom with an Upgraded Jack/Jill Full Bath. 2 Assigned Parking spaces #54. ***Tenant has option to include HOA amenities for $100 more per month***. Application fee is $55 per person certified funds made out to PPM.