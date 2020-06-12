All apartments in Ashburn
20989 KILLAWOG TERRACE

20989 Killawog Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

20989 Killawog Terrace, Ashburn, VA 20147
Ashburn Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
OPEN SUNDAY 3/1, 12-2PM**Beautifully Upgraded Townhome with a Water View in sought after Ashburn Village, the heart of Ashburn. Entry level Family Room with newly Upgraded Kitchen and Dinette area. Walks out to a patio overlooking a beautiful pond view. Second level offers a Bedroom with a Upgraded Full Bath and a 2nd Large Family room with a cozy fireplace. Third level offer 2 more Bedroom with an Upgraded Jack/Jill Full Bath. 2 Assigned Parking spaces #54. ***Tenant has option to include HOA amenities for $100 more per month***. Application fee is $55 per person certified funds made out to PPM.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20989 KILLAWOG TERRACE have any available units?
20989 KILLAWOG TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 20989 KILLAWOG TERRACE have?
Some of 20989 KILLAWOG TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20989 KILLAWOG TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
20989 KILLAWOG TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20989 KILLAWOG TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 20989 KILLAWOG TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 20989 KILLAWOG TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 20989 KILLAWOG TERRACE offers parking.
Does 20989 KILLAWOG TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20989 KILLAWOG TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20989 KILLAWOG TERRACE have a pool?
No, 20989 KILLAWOG TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 20989 KILLAWOG TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 20989 KILLAWOG TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 20989 KILLAWOG TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20989 KILLAWOG TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 20989 KILLAWOG TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20989 KILLAWOG TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

