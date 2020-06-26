All apartments in Ashburn
Find more places like 20959 Calais Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ashburn, VA
/
20959 Calais Terrace
Last updated July 21 2019 at 7:07 AM

20959 Calais Terrace

20959 Calais Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ashburn
See all
Ashburn Village
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

20959 Calais Terrace, Ashburn, VA 20147
Ashburn Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Single Car Garage Carriage home end unit in Ashburn Village. Enter main floor directly from garage or front. Hardwood floor throuout the living space and upstairs bedroom. Large extended master bedroom with ample space of seating area or office area. Walk in closet in Master bedroom. 4 Bedroom upstairs with common full bath in hallaway. Luxury Master Bath with soaking tub and separate shower.
Upgraded kitchen with granite, stainless stell appliances and pull out drawers.
Carpeted basement with full bath. Large bedroom with walk-in closet in basement. Wired for home theater in basement with 12 ft wall screen. Walk up basement with patio.
Wired family room for home theater. Hardwood blinds throughout the house.
Within 2 miles of One Loudoun, Dulles Mall, Rt 28. 10 Minutes to Airport.
Recessed lighting throughout the house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20959 Calais Terrace have any available units?
20959 Calais Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 20959 Calais Terrace have?
Some of 20959 Calais Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20959 Calais Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
20959 Calais Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20959 Calais Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 20959 Calais Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 20959 Calais Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 20959 Calais Terrace offers parking.
Does 20959 Calais Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20959 Calais Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20959 Calais Terrace have a pool?
No, 20959 Calais Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 20959 Calais Terrace have accessible units?
No, 20959 Calais Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 20959 Calais Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20959 Calais Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 20959 Calais Terrace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20959 Calais Terrace has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Heights at Goose Creek Village
42785 Generation Drive
Ashburn, VA 20148
Camden Ashburn Farm
20886 Isherwood Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Arbors at Broadlands
43170 Thistledown Ter
Ashburn, VA 20148
Camden Silo Creek
43449 Silo Creek Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
BLVD Loudoun Station
43805 Central Station Dr
Ashburn, VA 20147
Westwind Farms Apartments
22541 Hickory Hill Sq
Ashburn, VA 20148
Saddle Ridge
20070 Coltsfoot Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147

Similar Pages

Ashburn 1 BedroomsAshburn 2 Bedrooms
Ashburn Apartments with ParkingAshburn Pet Friendly Places
Ashburn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VA
Falls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ashburn Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community CollegeAmerican University
Catholic University of America