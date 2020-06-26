20959 Calais Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

Single Car Garage Carriage home end unit in Ashburn Village. Enter main floor directly from garage or front. Hardwood floor throuout the living space and upstairs bedroom. Large extended master bedroom with ample space of seating area or office area. Walk in closet in Master bedroom. 4 Bedroom upstairs with common full bath in hallaway. Luxury Master Bath with soaking tub and separate shower.

Upgraded kitchen with granite, stainless stell appliances and pull out drawers.

Carpeted basement with full bath. Large bedroom with walk-in closet in basement. Wired for home theater in basement with 12 ft wall screen. Walk up basement with patio.

Wired family room for home theater. Hardwood blinds throughout the house.

Within 2 miles of One Loudoun, Dulles Mall, Rt 28. 10 Minutes to Airport.

Recessed lighting throughout the house.