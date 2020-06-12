20708 DUXBURY TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage media room pet friendly

Remarkable end unit townhome in desired One Loudoun! Over 3300 sq. feet of living space with hardwood hand scraped floors, Italian ceramic tile and there are 5 bedrooms 4.5 baths! Open concept living with huge gourmet kitchen! Deck off kitchen and living area, 2 car garage.Walk to One Loudoun, dining, shopping and movie theaters. Easy access to greenway and new metro. $65/per adult application, dogs case by case (sorry no cats) allowed. 12-36 month lease, available August 1st. Contact agent for showings and questions.