20708 DUXBURY TERRACE
Last updated June 1 2019 at 5:53 PM

20708 DUXBURY TERRACE

20708 Duxbury Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

20708 Duxbury Terrace, Ashburn, VA 20147

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
pet friendly
Remarkable end unit townhome in desired One Loudoun! Over 3300 sq. feet of living space with hardwood hand scraped floors, Italian ceramic tile and there are 5 bedrooms 4.5 baths! Open concept living with huge gourmet kitchen! Deck off kitchen and living area, 2 car garage.Walk to One Loudoun, dining, shopping and movie theaters. Easy access to greenway and new metro. $65/per adult application, dogs case by case (sorry no cats) allowed. 12-36 month lease, available August 1st. Contact agent for showings and questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20708 DUXBURY TERRACE have any available units?
20708 DUXBURY TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 20708 DUXBURY TERRACE have?
Some of 20708 DUXBURY TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20708 DUXBURY TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
20708 DUXBURY TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20708 DUXBURY TERRACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 20708 DUXBURY TERRACE is pet friendly.
Does 20708 DUXBURY TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 20708 DUXBURY TERRACE offers parking.
Does 20708 DUXBURY TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20708 DUXBURY TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20708 DUXBURY TERRACE have a pool?
No, 20708 DUXBURY TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 20708 DUXBURY TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 20708 DUXBURY TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 20708 DUXBURY TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20708 DUXBURY TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 20708 DUXBURY TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20708 DUXBURY TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
