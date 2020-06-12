20708 DUXBURY TERRACE

Amenities
Remarkable end unit townhome in desired One Loudoun! Over 3300 sq. feet of living space with hardwood hand scraped floors, Italian ceramic tile and there are 5 bedrooms 4.5 baths! Open concept living with huge gourmet kitchen! Deck off kitchen and living area, 2 car garage.Walk to One Loudoun, dining, shopping and movie theaters. Easy access to greenway and new metro. $65/per adult application, dogs case by case (sorry no cats) allowed. 12-36 month lease, available August 1st. Contact agent for showings and questions.