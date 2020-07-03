20699 JENNIFER ANN DRIVE

Amenities
Walk to Everything One Loudoun Has to Offer! Gorgeous single family detached home with 3 car garage located on quiet neighborhood street in the ever popular One Loudoun community. Warm and inviting main level w/ plantation shutters, gas fireplace and a WOW-factor gourmet kitchen- built for entertaining. 4 spacious bedrooms and open loft area on upper level. Main level office can also be used as a main level guest bedroom. Fully finished customized basement with rockin' bar area. 5 minute stroll to movies, restaurants and Trader Joe's! Terrific commuter access to both Route 7 and 28. NO PETS OR SMOKERS. NO SHORT TERM LEASES.