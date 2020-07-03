All apartments in Ashburn
Find more places like 20699 JENNIFER ANN DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ashburn, VA
/
20699 JENNIFER ANN DRIVE
Last updated February 7 2020 at 4:17 AM

20699 JENNIFER ANN DRIVE

20699 Jennifer Ann Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ashburn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

20699 Jennifer Ann Drive, Ashburn, VA 20147

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Walk to Everything One Loudoun Has to Offer! Gorgeous single family detached home with 3 car garage located on quiet neighborhood street in the ever popular One Loudoun community. Warm and inviting main level w/ plantation shutters, gas fireplace and a WOW-factor gourmet kitchen- built for entertaining. 4 spacious bedrooms and open loft area on upper level. Main level office can also be used as a main level guest bedroom. Fully finished customized basement with rockin' bar area. 5 minute stroll to movies, restaurants and Trader Joe's! Terrific commuter access to both Route 7 and 28. NO PETS OR SMOKERS. NO SHORT TERM LEASES.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20699 JENNIFER ANN DRIVE have any available units?
20699 JENNIFER ANN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 20699 JENNIFER ANN DRIVE have?
Some of 20699 JENNIFER ANN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20699 JENNIFER ANN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
20699 JENNIFER ANN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20699 JENNIFER ANN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 20699 JENNIFER ANN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 20699 JENNIFER ANN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 20699 JENNIFER ANN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 20699 JENNIFER ANN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20699 JENNIFER ANN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20699 JENNIFER ANN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 20699 JENNIFER ANN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 20699 JENNIFER ANN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 20699 JENNIFER ANN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 20699 JENNIFER ANN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20699 JENNIFER ANN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 20699 JENNIFER ANN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20699 JENNIFER ANN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Best Cities for Families 2019
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Heights at Goose Creek Village
42785 Generation Drive
Ashburn, VA 20148
Camden Ashburn Farm
20886 Isherwood Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Arbors at Broadlands
43170 Thistledown Ter
Ashburn, VA 20148
Camden Silo Creek
43449 Silo Creek Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
BLVD Loudoun Station
43805 Central Station Dr
Ashburn, VA 20147
The Ashborough
20155 San Joaquin Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Westwind Farms Apartments
22541 Hickory Hill Sq
Ashburn, VA 20148

Similar Pages

Ashburn 1 BedroomsAshburn 2 Bedrooms
Ashburn Apartments with ParkingAshburn Pet Friendly Places
Ashburn Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VA
Falls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ashburn Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community CollegeAmerican University
Catholic University of America