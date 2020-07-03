20699 JENNIFER ANN DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Walk to Everything One Loudoun Has to Offer! Gorgeous single family detached home with 3 car garage located on quiet neighborhood street in the ever popular One Loudoun community. Warm and inviting main level w/ plantation shutters, gas fireplace and a WOW-factor gourmet kitchen- built for entertaining. 4 spacious bedrooms and open loft area on upper level. Main level office can also be used as a main level guest bedroom. Fully finished customized basement with rockin' bar area. 5 minute stroll to movies, restaurants and Trader Joe's! Terrific commuter access to both Route 7 and 28. NO PETS OR SMOKERS. NO SHORT TERM LEASES.