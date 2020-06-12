20620 DUXBURY TERRACE

Amenities

Gorgeous NV Homes built town-home in sought after One Loudoun community! Walk to the town center, park, school, day care, grocery, pool, gym, movies, and many restaurants! Featuring Hardwood floors on main level, Gourmet Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters & Breakfast Bar, Master Suite with Walk-in Closet & Luxury Bath, Lower Level 4th Bedroom with Full Bath, Newer Washer & Dryer, Wood Blinds, Over-sized Deck, 1.5 Car Garage & much more! There is plenty of guest parking in the front and back of the house, as well as the long driveway. The front of the house faces west, keeping the rear deck cool in the evenings so you can have a nice dinner on the deck as you grill outside. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the top level and powder room on the middle level. The lawn care is included in rent. The clubhouse and the pool is like a resort. One Loudoun is the coolest community in Ashburn and all of Loudoun county!