Last updated May 27 2020 at 1:02 AM

20620 DUXBURY TERRACE

20620 Duxbury Terrace · (703) 378-8810
Location

20620 Duxbury Terrace, Ashburn, VA 20147

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
Gorgeous NV Homes built town-home in sought after One Loudoun community! Walk to the town center, park, school, day care, grocery, pool, gym, movies, and many restaurants! Featuring Hardwood floors on main level, Gourmet Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters & Breakfast Bar, Master Suite with Walk-in Closet & Luxury Bath, Lower Level 4th Bedroom with Full Bath, Newer Washer & Dryer, Wood Blinds, Over-sized Deck, 1.5 Car Garage & much more! There is plenty of guest parking in the front and back of the house, as well as the long driveway. The front of the house faces west, keeping the rear deck cool in the evenings so you can have a nice dinner on the deck as you grill outside. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the top level and powder room on the middle level. The lawn care is included in rent. The clubhouse and the pool is like a resort. One Loudoun is the coolest community in Ashburn and all of Loudoun county!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20620 DUXBURY TERRACE have any available units?
20620 DUXBURY TERRACE has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20620 DUXBURY TERRACE have?
Some of 20620 DUXBURY TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20620 DUXBURY TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
20620 DUXBURY TERRACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20620 DUXBURY TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 20620 DUXBURY TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 20620 DUXBURY TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 20620 DUXBURY TERRACE does offer parking.
Does 20620 DUXBURY TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20620 DUXBURY TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20620 DUXBURY TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 20620 DUXBURY TERRACE has a pool.
Does 20620 DUXBURY TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 20620 DUXBURY TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 20620 DUXBURY TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20620 DUXBURY TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 20620 DUXBURY TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20620 DUXBURY TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
