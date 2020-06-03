All apartments in Ashburn
Ashburn, VA
20600 HOPE SPRING TERRACE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

20600 HOPE SPRING TERRACE

20600 Hope Spring Ter · No Longer Available
Location

20600 Hope Spring Ter, Ashburn, VA 20147

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Rarely Available- Corner Unit Condominium at Popular Potomac Green Active Adult Community! Fully upgraded Davenport model w/ 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths and separate office area. Open kitchen with cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Hardwood floors in all entertainment spaces. Master bedroom w/ separate shower and tub. Large walk-in closet. Picturesque corner unit view of trees and One Loudoun. Full use of the award winning Potomac Green clubhouse facility and pools. Community walking trails and bonus- 5 minute walk to One Loudoun from your building! Ready to move in today! 2 year lease preferred. Sorry no pets or smokers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20600 HOPE SPRING TERRACE have any available units?
20600 HOPE SPRING TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 20600 HOPE SPRING TERRACE have?
Some of 20600 HOPE SPRING TERRACE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20600 HOPE SPRING TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
20600 HOPE SPRING TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20600 HOPE SPRING TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 20600 HOPE SPRING TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 20600 HOPE SPRING TERRACE offer parking?
No, 20600 HOPE SPRING TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 20600 HOPE SPRING TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20600 HOPE SPRING TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20600 HOPE SPRING TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 20600 HOPE SPRING TERRACE has a pool.
Does 20600 HOPE SPRING TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 20600 HOPE SPRING TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 20600 HOPE SPRING TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 20600 HOPE SPRING TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20600 HOPE SPRING TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20600 HOPE SPRING TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
