20600 HOPE SPRING TERRACE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Rarely Available- Corner Unit Condominium at Popular Potomac Green Active Adult Community! Fully upgraded Davenport model w/ 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths and separate office area. Open kitchen with cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Hardwood floors in all entertainment spaces. Master bedroom w/ separate shower and tub. Large walk-in closet. Picturesque corner unit view of trees and One Loudoun. Full use of the award winning Potomac Green clubhouse facility and pools. Community walking trails and bonus- 5 minute walk to One Loudoun from your building! Ready to move in today! 2 year lease preferred. Sorry no pets or smokers.