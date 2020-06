Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities garage

Beautiful 1 car garage townhouse with 3 level bump-out and over 2100 square feet! Large kitchen with center island, granite countertops and breakfast room. Main level bump-out with access to deck. Master bedroom with huge walk-in closet. Master bathroom with dual sinks, soaking tub & separate shower. Lower level with large family room, bonus room and walk-out to deck & fenced backyard. Gleaming hardwood floors. Freshly painted. MUST See. NO pets.