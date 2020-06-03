20285 GLENROBIN TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Bright & Sunny . Backs to common area. Beautiful lower level entry foyer . New hardwood floor entire mail level. Large kitchen with island & granite counters. Breakfast room opens to a deck. Living room w/ huge bay window bump out. Large master with deluxe bathroom & walking closet.Rec room with gas fire place walk-out to brick patio. One garage space & drive way. Plenty visitors parking . Shows extremely well.Pets are case by case, also additional pet deposit of $500 will be required & additional pet rent of $300/Month will be added to the base rent.