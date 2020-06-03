All apartments in Ashburn
20285 GLENROBIN TERRACE

20285 Glenrobin Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

20285 Glenrobin Terrace, Ashburn, VA 20147

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Bright & Sunny . Backs to common area. Beautiful lower level entry foyer . New hardwood floor entire mail level. Large kitchen with island & granite counters. Breakfast room opens to a deck. Living room w/ huge bay window bump out. Large master with deluxe bathroom & walking closet.Rec room with gas fire place walk-out to brick patio. One garage space & drive way. Plenty visitors parking . Shows extremely well.Pets are case by case, also additional pet deposit of $500 will be required & additional pet rent of $300/Month will be added to the base rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
rent: 300
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20285 GLENROBIN TERRACE have any available units?
20285 GLENROBIN TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 20285 GLENROBIN TERRACE have?
Some of 20285 GLENROBIN TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20285 GLENROBIN TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
20285 GLENROBIN TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20285 GLENROBIN TERRACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 20285 GLENROBIN TERRACE is pet friendly.
Does 20285 GLENROBIN TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 20285 GLENROBIN TERRACE offers parking.
Does 20285 GLENROBIN TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20285 GLENROBIN TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20285 GLENROBIN TERRACE have a pool?
No, 20285 GLENROBIN TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 20285 GLENROBIN TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 20285 GLENROBIN TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 20285 GLENROBIN TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20285 GLENROBIN TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 20285 GLENROBIN TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20285 GLENROBIN TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
