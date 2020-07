Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great 1 car garage end unit townhouse that feeds to Stone Bridge High School! You'll love it's spaciousness with large, updated kitchen with breakfast room or family room, expansive living room and dining room, huge master bedroom with walk-in closet and updated master bath, 2 roomy secondary bedrrooms, a laundry room on the bedroom level and a walkout basement. Don't wait!! No smokers*pets on a case by case basis.