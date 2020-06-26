All apartments in Ashburn
20190 HOPI DRIVE
20190 HOPI DRIVE

20190 Hopi Drive · No Longer Available
Location

20190 Hopi Drive, Ashburn, VA 20147
Ashbrook

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Back on the market after a deep cleaning, paint touchup, restain deck and more to make this home as lovely it could be for the new tenants.Beautiful 3 finished level TH, 3 Br, 2.2 BA , open floor plan, with gleaming H/wood on main level. 3 sided FPL between FR and DR., huge MBR . MBA with ceramic tiles, dual vanities, shower and soaking tub.. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, s/s appliances, cook top, double wall oven, microwave and center island, FR off kitchen, deck off kitchen. Finished LL, large bedrooms, two car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

