20190 HOPI DRIVE

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Back on the market after a deep cleaning, paint touchup, restain deck and more to make this home as lovely it could be for the new tenants.Beautiful 3 finished level TH, 3 Br, 2.2 BA , open floor plan, with gleaming H/wood on main level. 3 sided FPL between FR and DR., huge MBR . MBA with ceramic tiles, dual vanities, shower and soaking tub.. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, s/s appliances, cook top, double wall oven, microwave and center island, FR off kitchen, deck off kitchen. Finished LL, large bedrooms, two car garage.