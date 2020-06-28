All apartments in Ashburn
20080 BOXWOOD PLACE
20080 BOXWOOD PLACE

20080 Boxwood Place · No Longer Available
Location

20080 Boxwood Place, Ashburn, VA 20147
Belmont

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
playground
basketball court
tennis court
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
internet access
tennis court
volleyball court
* Entire main level & foyer will be re-painted egg-shell * tk you for the feedback * Enjoy all the amenities that Belmont Country Club has to offer! HOA & Social fee already included in rent.~ Belmont Country Club Amenities Include High Speed Internet, Cable TV, Pools, Tennis, Basketball, Volleyball, Playgrounds, Walking Trails & the Historic Belmont Manor Home. All Residents Enjoy the Use of the Country Club for Dining/Entertaining & All Social Events. Please Contact BCC Membership Director at 703-723-5330 for a Tour of the Club and its Facilities! Tastefully painted home with 3660 square feet. Deck and patio offers scenic views and private yard setting. Enjoy entertaining in the beautifully designed lower level wet bar. Your guests will enjoy walking out the lower level onto a large patio and quiet yard. Come enjoy this wonderful lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20080 BOXWOOD PLACE have any available units?
20080 BOXWOOD PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 20080 BOXWOOD PLACE have?
Some of 20080 BOXWOOD PLACE's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20080 BOXWOOD PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
20080 BOXWOOD PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20080 BOXWOOD PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 20080 BOXWOOD PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 20080 BOXWOOD PLACE offer parking?
No, 20080 BOXWOOD PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 20080 BOXWOOD PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20080 BOXWOOD PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20080 BOXWOOD PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 20080 BOXWOOD PLACE has a pool.
Does 20080 BOXWOOD PLACE have accessible units?
No, 20080 BOXWOOD PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 20080 BOXWOOD PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 20080 BOXWOOD PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20080 BOXWOOD PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20080 BOXWOOD PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
