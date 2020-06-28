20080 BOXWOOD PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court playground pool internet access tennis court volleyball court

* Entire main level & foyer will be re-painted egg-shell * tk you for the feedback * Enjoy all the amenities that Belmont Country Club has to offer! HOA & Social fee already included in rent.~ Belmont Country Club Amenities Include High Speed Internet, Cable TV, Pools, Tennis, Basketball, Volleyball, Playgrounds, Walking Trails & the Historic Belmont Manor Home. All Residents Enjoy the Use of the Country Club for Dining/Entertaining & All Social Events. Please Contact BCC Membership Director at 703-723-5330 for a Tour of the Club and its Facilities! Tastefully painted home with 3660 square feet. Deck and patio offers scenic views and private yard setting. Enjoy entertaining in the beautifully designed lower level wet bar. Your guests will enjoy walking out the lower level onto a large patio and quiet yard. Come enjoy this wonderful lifestyle.