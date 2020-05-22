All apartments in Annandale
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:56 PM

Vistas of Annandale

Open Now until 6pm
7931 Patriot Dr · (703) 457-1802
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Vistas of Annandale is OPEN for virtual tours and online leasing! 1 & 2 Bedrooms: $750 OFF 3 Bedrooms: $1,500 OFF
Location

7931 Patriot Dr, Annandale, VA 22003

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 7820S010 · Avail. now

$1,322

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 912 sqft

Unit 4514C040 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,377

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 912 sqft

Unit 7915T303 · Avail. now

$1,397

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 912 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4504C101 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,641

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1146 sqft

Unit 4504J203 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,656

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1166 sqft

Unit 4601J204 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,661

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1166 sqft

See 19+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Vistas of Annandale.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
e-payments
hot tub
online portal
package receiving
If you're still searching for the perfect Annandale apartment, then you’ve overlooked Vistas of Annandale. By “perfect”, we mean Vistas of Annandale has the space that is perfect for your needs: one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments—some with dens—as well as two- and three-bedroom townhomes for rent. There are stylish, newly renovated homes available with modern features for your constant comfort. And, living at Vistas of Annandale apartments, you’ll be surrounded with a fantastic selection of amenities, indoors and out. Even Vistas of Annandale’s location is perfect, virtually minutes from shopping, dining, nightlife and employment via car, bus, Metro or just walking. Come take a tour and see how we’ve perfected the art of apartment living at Vistas of Annandale.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Move-in Fees: $150 holding fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet (up to 2 pets)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: No aggressive breeds. A signed pet addendum is required at the time of move-in.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Vistas of Annandale have any available units?
Vistas of Annandale has 31 units available starting at $1,322 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Vistas of Annandale have?
Some of Vistas of Annandale's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Vistas of Annandale currently offering any rent specials?
Vistas of Annandale is offering the following rent specials: Vistas of Annandale is OPEN for virtual tours and online leasing! 1 & 2 Bedrooms: $750 OFF 3 Bedrooms: $1,500 OFF
Is Vistas of Annandale pet-friendly?
Yes, Vistas of Annandale is pet friendly.
Does Vistas of Annandale offer parking?
Yes, Vistas of Annandale offers parking.
Does Vistas of Annandale have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Vistas of Annandale offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Vistas of Annandale have a pool?
Yes, Vistas of Annandale has a pool.
Does Vistas of Annandale have accessible units?
No, Vistas of Annandale does not have accessible units.
Does Vistas of Annandale have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Vistas of Annandale has units with dishwashers.
Does Vistas of Annandale have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Vistas of Annandale has units with air conditioning.
