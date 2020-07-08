7867 HAMPTON VILLAGE PASS

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool

Immaculate brick townhome located in popular Lafayette Village. The home boasts hardwood floors throughout the main level, a separate dining room and light-filled family room. The large, open kitchen has a separate table area, pantry, stainless steel appliances, and tons of cabinet and counter space. 3 great sized bedrooms and 2 full baths on the upper level. The finished walk-out basement has a fireplace, den, full bath and bedroom. Walk right out to the paved, fenced patio. Newer paint. Community has pool, basketball courts and tot lot. Very commuter friendly! There are 3 Metro Bus stops in the community that will take you right to Tysons or the Pentagon. Quick access to 495.