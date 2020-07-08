All apartments in Annandale
7867 HAMPTON VILLAGE PASS

7867 Hampton Village Pass · No Longer Available
Location

7867 Hampton Village Pass, Annandale, VA 22003

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
Immaculate brick townhome located in popular Lafayette Village. The home boasts hardwood floors throughout the main level, a separate dining room and light-filled family room. The large, open kitchen has a separate table area, pantry, stainless steel appliances, and tons of cabinet and counter space. 3 great sized bedrooms and 2 full baths on the upper level. The finished walk-out basement has a fireplace, den, full bath and bedroom. Walk right out to the paved, fenced patio. Newer paint. Community has pool, basketball courts and tot lot. Very commuter friendly! There are 3 Metro Bus stops in the community that will take you right to Tysons or the Pentagon. Quick access to 495.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7867 HAMPTON VILLAGE PASS have any available units?
7867 HAMPTON VILLAGE PASS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annandale, VA.
What amenities does 7867 HAMPTON VILLAGE PASS have?
Some of 7867 HAMPTON VILLAGE PASS's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7867 HAMPTON VILLAGE PASS currently offering any rent specials?
7867 HAMPTON VILLAGE PASS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7867 HAMPTON VILLAGE PASS pet-friendly?
No, 7867 HAMPTON VILLAGE PASS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annandale.
Does 7867 HAMPTON VILLAGE PASS offer parking?
Yes, 7867 HAMPTON VILLAGE PASS offers parking.
Does 7867 HAMPTON VILLAGE PASS have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7867 HAMPTON VILLAGE PASS offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7867 HAMPTON VILLAGE PASS have a pool?
Yes, 7867 HAMPTON VILLAGE PASS has a pool.
Does 7867 HAMPTON VILLAGE PASS have accessible units?
No, 7867 HAMPTON VILLAGE PASS does not have accessible units.
Does 7867 HAMPTON VILLAGE PASS have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7867 HAMPTON VILLAGE PASS has units with dishwashers.
Does 7867 HAMPTON VILLAGE PASS have units with air conditioning?
No, 7867 HAMPTON VILLAGE PASS does not have units with air conditioning.

