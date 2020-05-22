7455 Little River Tpke

Amenities

Renter's Warehouse and Eddie Kim proudly present to you this BEAUTIFUL 2bed/1Bath Condo in the heart of Annandale! Amazing location in the Little River Square Condo community. Well-maintained home, fresh, bright, and airy! Huge balcony with TWO large sliding glass doors. TONS of natural light pouring in! Spacious kitchen w/ a pantry. Large bedrooms! Walk-in closet. Extra Storage unit. Laundry in building. Community includes Pool, picnic area, & gym â perfect to move in during the summer! One parking space included, can purchase additional passes. Steps to public transportation, tons of shopping and dining, across the street from Safeway. Easy access to 495, 395, Columbia Pike. No Pets. Tenant to pay electric. $45 non-refundable App Fee per person. To schedule a showing please call/text Eddie at 703-955-9856