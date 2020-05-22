All apartments in Annandale
Last updated August 6 2019 at 6:03 PM

7455 Little River Tpke

7455 Little River Turnpike · No Longer Available
Location

7455 Little River Turnpike, Annandale, VA 22003

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Renter's Warehouse and Eddie Kim proudly present to you this BEAUTIFUL 2bed/1Bath Condo in the heart of Annandale! Amazing location in the Little River Square Condo community. Well-maintained home, fresh, bright, and airy! Huge balcony with TWO large sliding glass doors. TONS of natural light pouring in! Spacious kitchen w/ a pantry. Large bedrooms! Walk-in closet. Extra Storage unit. Laundry in building. Community includes Pool, picnic area, & gym â perfect to move in during the summer! One parking space included, can purchase additional passes. Steps to public transportation, tons of shopping and dining, across the street from Safeway. Easy access to 495, 395, Columbia Pike. No Pets. Tenant to pay electric. $45 non-refundable App Fee per person. To schedule a showing please call/text Eddie at 703-955-9856

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7455 Little River Tpke have any available units?
7455 Little River Tpke doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annandale, VA.
What amenities does 7455 Little River Tpke have?
Some of 7455 Little River Tpke's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7455 Little River Tpke currently offering any rent specials?
7455 Little River Tpke is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7455 Little River Tpke pet-friendly?
No, 7455 Little River Tpke is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annandale.
Does 7455 Little River Tpke offer parking?
Yes, 7455 Little River Tpke offers parking.
Does 7455 Little River Tpke have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7455 Little River Tpke does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7455 Little River Tpke have a pool?
Yes, 7455 Little River Tpke has a pool.
Does 7455 Little River Tpke have accessible units?
No, 7455 Little River Tpke does not have accessible units.
Does 7455 Little River Tpke have units with dishwashers?
No, 7455 Little River Tpke does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7455 Little River Tpke have units with air conditioning?
No, 7455 Little River Tpke does not have units with air conditioning.
