Annandale, VA
7302 BROOKCREST PLACE
Last updated May 4 2020 at 11:44 PM

7302 BROOKCREST PLACE

7302 Brookcrest Place · No Longer Available
Location

7302 Brookcrest Place, Annandale, VA 22003

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
basketball court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
Coolest Home In Annandale! Come see this amazing multi-generational custom-built home. It is essentially a custom Split-level with approximately 7300 square feet spread across 6 huge levels. Total custom gourmet kitchen with all high-end Viking appliances, huge island, giant eat-in. Complete custom layout, all bathrooms completely updated with a stunning master bathroom suite and a 2-person rainfall shower & jacuzzi soaking tub. Tigerwood and marble flooring throughout. Main-level in-law suite with private entrance to rear deck. INDOOR BASKETBALL COURT on top level (that is not a misprint) with 15-foot ceilings and double-spaced joists for maximum floor stability. Upper level loft with large laundry room. This is a one-of-a-kind house with tons of cool updates and features. Great backyard has a back gate entrance which goes directly into Mason Crest Elementary. huge 5-6 car driveway with plenty of off-street parking will meet all of your parking needs and then some. This is an amazing home, must be seen to be believed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7302 BROOKCREST PLACE have any available units?
7302 BROOKCREST PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annandale, VA.
What amenities does 7302 BROOKCREST PLACE have?
Some of 7302 BROOKCREST PLACE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7302 BROOKCREST PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
7302 BROOKCREST PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7302 BROOKCREST PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 7302 BROOKCREST PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annandale.
Does 7302 BROOKCREST PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 7302 BROOKCREST PLACE offers parking.
Does 7302 BROOKCREST PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7302 BROOKCREST PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7302 BROOKCREST PLACE have a pool?
No, 7302 BROOKCREST PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 7302 BROOKCREST PLACE have accessible units?
No, 7302 BROOKCREST PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 7302 BROOKCREST PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7302 BROOKCREST PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7302 BROOKCREST PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7302 BROOKCREST PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

