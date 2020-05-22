7302 BROOKCREST PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking

Coolest Home In Annandale! Come see this amazing multi-generational custom-built home. It is essentially a custom Split-level with approximately 7300 square feet spread across 6 huge levels. Total custom gourmet kitchen with all high-end Viking appliances, huge island, giant eat-in. Complete custom layout, all bathrooms completely updated with a stunning master bathroom suite and a 2-person rainfall shower & jacuzzi soaking tub. Tigerwood and marble flooring throughout. Main-level in-law suite with private entrance to rear deck. INDOOR BASKETBALL COURT on top level (that is not a misprint) with 15-foot ceilings and double-spaced joists for maximum floor stability. Upper level loft with large laundry room. This is a one-of-a-kind house with tons of cool updates and features. Great backyard has a back gate entrance which goes directly into Mason Crest Elementary. huge 5-6 car driveway with plenty of off-street parking will meet all of your parking needs and then some. This is an amazing home, must be seen to be believed!