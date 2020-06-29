All apartments in Annandale
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:51 PM

7205 Wayne Dr

7205 Wayne Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7205 Wayne Drive, Annandale, VA 22003

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Expanded & Remodeled 3BR 3BA Home in Annandale - **ONLY AVAILABLE SHORT-TERM LEASE THROUGH 8.31.2020**Remodeled & expanded rambler! Home is very spacious & much larger than it appears with over 2300 finished sq ft of living space! Addition off back provides family room, master bedroom & master bath on main level plus 2 more bedrooms + 2 bathrooms*Main level also features cozy living room with fireplace*Beautiful kitchen with 42" cabinets, built in pantry, Granite counters & tiled backsplash + stainless steel appliances & ceramic tile floor*Fully finished basement with large rec room, Den/can be used as bedroom, full bath & laundry room*Level lot backs to trees with a fenced backyard*Enjoy Spring & Summer days on huge 24'x19' deck with stairs to yard on each side*Backyard also features 12x20' workshop /shed*Conveniently located near major commuter routes, good schools, shopping & Mosaic district*Inova hospital & campus + 4 miles from Dunn Loring metro orange line & nearby parks.

*AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY*

*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.
*Please contact Will Shafer for details on viewing & applying for this home.
*WShafer@chamberstheory.com or call 202.276.2633

(RLNE5536372)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7205 Wayne Dr have any available units?
7205 Wayne Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annandale, VA.
What amenities does 7205 Wayne Dr have?
Some of 7205 Wayne Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7205 Wayne Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7205 Wayne Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7205 Wayne Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7205 Wayne Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7205 Wayne Dr offer parking?
No, 7205 Wayne Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7205 Wayne Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7205 Wayne Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7205 Wayne Dr have a pool?
No, 7205 Wayne Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7205 Wayne Dr have accessible units?
No, 7205 Wayne Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7205 Wayne Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7205 Wayne Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7205 Wayne Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7205 Wayne Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
