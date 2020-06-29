7205 Wayne Dr

Amenities

Expanded & Remodeled 3BR 3BA Home in Annandale - **ONLY AVAILABLE SHORT-TERM LEASE THROUGH 8.31.2020**Remodeled & expanded rambler! Home is very spacious & much larger than it appears with over 2300 finished sq ft of living space! Addition off back provides family room, master bedroom & master bath on main level plus 2 more bedrooms + 2 bathrooms*Main level also features cozy living room with fireplace*Beautiful kitchen with 42" cabinets, built in pantry, Granite counters & tiled backsplash + stainless steel appliances & ceramic tile floor*Fully finished basement with large rec room, Den/can be used as bedroom, full bath & laundry room*Level lot backs to trees with a fenced backyard*Enjoy Spring & Summer days on huge 24'x19' deck with stairs to yard on each side*Backyard also features 12x20' workshop /shed*Conveniently located near major commuter routes, good schools, shopping & Mosaic district*Inova hospital & campus + 4 miles from Dunn Loring metro orange line & nearby parks.



*AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY*



*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.

*Please contact Will Shafer for details on viewing & applying for this home.

*WShafer@chamberstheory.com or call 202.276.2633



