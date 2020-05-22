All apartments in Annandale
Last updated January 30 2020 at 8:09 AM

6929 LAFAYETTE PARK DRIVE

6929 Lafayette Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6929 Lafayette Park Drive, Annandale, VA 22003

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Welcome to a handsome brick and stone townhouse loaded with space, light, updates, and thoughtful details (think ceiling fans). New: carpet, paint, wood flooring, granite counter tops, sink, fixtures, stainless steel appliances; many updates including gorgeous tile work in master bathroom; newer roof and HVAC. Huge finished basement with laundry and workshop area. Stone hardscaped patio. This townhouse has been well maintained! Prime downtown Annandale location! Walk to Beanetics coffee, Silverado and many restaurants, The Block, groceries, library, George Mason park, Columbia elementary (very popular with parents), and so much more. Commuting is a breeze: hop on 495, 395, 50, Columbia Pike all close by. Express bus to Pentagon at your door. 18 minutes to Amazon HQ2. 15 minutes to Lake Accotink for hiking, boating, fishing, and more. This could be it! Parking: 1 reserved space (51), 1 guaranteed second space (parking tag). There are 2 spaces per house in the lot. For more than 2 cars, coordinate with neighbors or park on High Place. Pets considered. Thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6929 LAFAYETTE PARK DRIVE have any available units?
6929 LAFAYETTE PARK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annandale, VA.
What amenities does 6929 LAFAYETTE PARK DRIVE have?
Some of 6929 LAFAYETTE PARK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6929 LAFAYETTE PARK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6929 LAFAYETTE PARK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6929 LAFAYETTE PARK DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6929 LAFAYETTE PARK DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 6929 LAFAYETTE PARK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6929 LAFAYETTE PARK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6929 LAFAYETTE PARK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6929 LAFAYETTE PARK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6929 LAFAYETTE PARK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6929 LAFAYETTE PARK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6929 LAFAYETTE PARK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6929 LAFAYETTE PARK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6929 LAFAYETTE PARK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6929 LAFAYETTE PARK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6929 LAFAYETTE PARK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6929 LAFAYETTE PARK DRIVE has units with air conditioning.

