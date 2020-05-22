6929 LAFAYETTE PARK DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Welcome to a handsome brick and stone townhouse loaded with space, light, updates, and thoughtful details (think ceiling fans). New: carpet, paint, wood flooring, granite counter tops, sink, fixtures, stainless steel appliances; many updates including gorgeous tile work in master bathroom; newer roof and HVAC. Huge finished basement with laundry and workshop area. Stone hardscaped patio. This townhouse has been well maintained! Prime downtown Annandale location! Walk to Beanetics coffee, Silverado and many restaurants, The Block, groceries, library, George Mason park, Columbia elementary (very popular with parents), and so much more. Commuting is a breeze: hop on 495, 395, 50, Columbia Pike all close by. Express bus to Pentagon at your door. 18 minutes to Amazon HQ2. 15 minutes to Lake Accotink for hiking, boating, fishing, and more. This could be it! Parking: 1 reserved space (51), 1 guaranteed second space (parking tag). There are 2 spaces per house in the lot. For more than 2 cars, coordinate with neighbors or park on High Place. Pets considered. Thank you!