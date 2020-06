Amenities

High Visibility Location with Signage Potential on Little River Turnpike on the Alexandria/Annandale line. Contemporary Office Building with Newly Renovated Lobby and Common Areas. Available suites range from approx . 1,800 to 15,000 sf. Plenty of parking ---and Garage parking available. The building elevation permits street entry at either the first or second floor with elevator service to all levels. The building design and centralized core area permits efficient use of space. Around the corner from Pinecrest Golf Course and the popular Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology -- a Magnet School. Day care on-site. Convenient to restaurants and shopping.