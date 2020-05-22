All apartments in Annandale
6692 JESSAMINE COURT
Last updated April 1 2020 at 1:46 AM

6692 JESSAMINE COURT

6692 Jessamine Ln · No Longer Available
Location

6692 Jessamine Ln, Annandale, VA 22003

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Don~t miss this beautifully maintained 2 car garage home in the heart of Annandale located in the much sought after community of Callaway. Easy access to commuter routes to include Little River Turnpike and 395. Minutes to the Pentagon and DC. And the prestigious Thomas Jefferson Highschool just within walking distance! This Stanley Martin home boasts over 4000 sq. ft. of space. The main level hosts an open floor plan and sprawling hardwood floors with a formal living room, a warm family room with a gas fireplace and and kitchen and dining room area. Great for entertaining! The gourmet kitchen is inviting and open. .It~s adorned with a larger center island, a cooktop, double oven and stainless steel appliances and quartz counters. The relaxing outdoor deck has a sun shade that you will enjoy during the summer months. There~s also a gas insert to assist with all your BBQing needs. There are high ceilings throughout this home! The upper level has a large master bedroom with a private master bath (tub and shower). You~ll love the his & hers closets. The additional 3 bedrooms are on this level as well as a hall bath and seperate laundry room. The lower level is unfinished but wide open for all of your needs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6692 JESSAMINE COURT have any available units?
6692 JESSAMINE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annandale, VA.
What amenities does 6692 JESSAMINE COURT have?
Some of 6692 JESSAMINE COURT's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6692 JESSAMINE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6692 JESSAMINE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6692 JESSAMINE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 6692 JESSAMINE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annandale.
Does 6692 JESSAMINE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 6692 JESSAMINE COURT offers parking.
Does 6692 JESSAMINE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6692 JESSAMINE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6692 JESSAMINE COURT have a pool?
No, 6692 JESSAMINE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 6692 JESSAMINE COURT have accessible units?
No, 6692 JESSAMINE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6692 JESSAMINE COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 6692 JESSAMINE COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6692 JESSAMINE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6692 JESSAMINE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

