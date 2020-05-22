6692 JESSAMINE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Don~t miss this beautifully maintained 2 car garage home in the heart of Annandale located in the much sought after community of Callaway. Easy access to commuter routes to include Little River Turnpike and 395. Minutes to the Pentagon and DC. And the prestigious Thomas Jefferson Highschool just within walking distance! This Stanley Martin home boasts over 4000 sq. ft. of space. The main level hosts an open floor plan and sprawling hardwood floors with a formal living room, a warm family room with a gas fireplace and and kitchen and dining room area. Great for entertaining! The gourmet kitchen is inviting and open. .It~s adorned with a larger center island, a cooktop, double oven and stainless steel appliances and quartz counters. The relaxing outdoor deck has a sun shade that you will enjoy during the summer months. There~s also a gas insert to assist with all your BBQing needs. There are high ceilings throughout this home! The upper level has a large master bedroom with a private master bath (tub and shower). You~ll love the his & hers closets. The additional 3 bedrooms are on this level as well as a hall bath and seperate laundry room. The lower level is unfinished but wide open for all of your needs.