Annandale, VA
6606 IRVIN PLACE
Last updated February 17 2020 at 8:20 AM

6606 IRVIN PLACE

6606 Irvin Place · No Longer Available
Location

6606 Irvin Place, Annandale, VA 22312

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
END-UNIT. 3 Level townhouse with garage and lots of Privacy.3 BR w/ extra room (off the master bedroom) could be used as office/nursery area. 2 Full Baths and 2 Half Baths. Large kitchen with new oven range. Breakfast area walks out to deck! Hardwood floors throughout house. Large Family Rm in basement which walks out to the back patio. There are stairs from patio to the deck leading to the breakfast area. Direct access to Little River Turnpike, Braddock Road, Columbia Pike, I-395, I-495, and I-95. Close to Schools, Shopping, Home-Depot, Restaurants, Golf Course and a Park. Daycare right Behind the Community. Home is Move-In Ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6606 IRVIN PLACE have any available units?
6606 IRVIN PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annandale, VA.
What amenities does 6606 IRVIN PLACE have?
Some of 6606 IRVIN PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6606 IRVIN PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
6606 IRVIN PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6606 IRVIN PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 6606 IRVIN PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annandale.
Does 6606 IRVIN PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 6606 IRVIN PLACE offers parking.
Does 6606 IRVIN PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6606 IRVIN PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6606 IRVIN PLACE have a pool?
No, 6606 IRVIN PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 6606 IRVIN PLACE have accessible units?
No, 6606 IRVIN PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 6606 IRVIN PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6606 IRVIN PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6606 IRVIN PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6606 IRVIN PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

