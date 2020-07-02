6606 IRVIN PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

END-UNIT. 3 Level townhouse with garage and lots of Privacy.3 BR w/ extra room (off the master bedroom) could be used as office/nursery area. 2 Full Baths and 2 Half Baths. Large kitchen with new oven range. Breakfast area walks out to deck! Hardwood floors throughout house. Large Family Rm in basement which walks out to the back patio. There are stairs from patio to the deck leading to the breakfast area. Direct access to Little River Turnpike, Braddock Road, Columbia Pike, I-395, I-495, and I-95. Close to Schools, Shopping, Home-Depot, Restaurants, Golf Course and a Park. Daycare right Behind the Community. Home is Move-In Ready!