6604 IRVIN PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Bright and spacious 3 level townhome. Has a car garage and an additional assigned pkg space. Generous bedroom sizes. New stainless steel appliances. Kitchen has a pantry and breakfast area with access to a deck overlooking a green area. Newer washer and dryer. Only 2 year old HVAC recently cleaned, sanitized with a clean air system. The lower level is a walk-out and has a rec room with a wood burning fireplace. French door with access to a fully fenced backyard and patio. Great location close to major roads and shopping! Preferably~ 3X gross income to rent. Only 2 incomes. Pets allowed on a case by case. Only one small pet. $75 repair deductible.