Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6604 IRVIN PLACE

6604 Irvin Place · No Longer Available
Location

6604 Irvin Place, Annandale, VA 22312

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Bright and spacious 3 level townhome. Has a car garage and an additional assigned pkg space. Generous bedroom sizes. New stainless steel appliances. Kitchen has a pantry and breakfast area with access to a deck overlooking a green area. Newer washer and dryer. Only 2 year old HVAC recently cleaned, sanitized with a clean air system. The lower level is a walk-out and has a rec room with a wood burning fireplace. French door with access to a fully fenced backyard and patio. Great location close to major roads and shopping! Preferably~ 3X gross income to rent. Only 2 incomes. Pets allowed on a case by case. Only one small pet. $75 repair deductible.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6604 IRVIN PLACE have any available units?
6604 IRVIN PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annandale, VA.
What amenities does 6604 IRVIN PLACE have?
Some of 6604 IRVIN PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6604 IRVIN PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
6604 IRVIN PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6604 IRVIN PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6604 IRVIN PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 6604 IRVIN PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 6604 IRVIN PLACE offers parking.
Does 6604 IRVIN PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6604 IRVIN PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6604 IRVIN PLACE have a pool?
No, 6604 IRVIN PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 6604 IRVIN PLACE have accessible units?
No, 6604 IRVIN PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 6604 IRVIN PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6604 IRVIN PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6604 IRVIN PLACE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6604 IRVIN PLACE has units with air conditioning.
