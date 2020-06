Amenities

Completely Renovated!!! This spacious 2 level home with patios in the back and front has so many updates! They include all new flooring, interior painting, bathrooms improved and a wonderfully updated kitchen with newer appliances and hardwood cabinets. Top floor bedroom has vaulted ceiling and a full size washer/dryer in the unit.The property is in close proximity to local commuter routes, shopping and schools.