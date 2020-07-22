5024 Backlick Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Please click here to apply



Beautiful renovated rambler centrally located in Annandale. Bright open floor plan, great for entertaining with upgraded kitchen and living area with wonderful natural light. Fully finished basement equipped with a bedroom, full bath, kitchenette, and completely separate entrance. Extremely spacious fully fenced in back yard with large deck over looking the yard as well as a Large driveway with plenty of parking. Its ready for you to move into and it will go fast, Call us Now!!