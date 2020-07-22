All apartments in Annandale
5024 Backlick Rd
5024 Backlick Rd

5024 Backlick Road · No Longer Available
Location

5024 Backlick Road, Annandale, VA 22003

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Please click here to apply

Beautiful renovated rambler centrally located in Annandale. Bright open floor plan, great for entertaining with upgraded kitchen and living area with wonderful natural light. Fully finished basement equipped with a bedroom, full bath, kitchenette, and completely separate entrance. Extremely spacious fully fenced in back yard with large deck over looking the yard as well as a Large driveway with plenty of parking. Its ready for you to move into and it will go fast, Call us Now!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5024 Backlick Rd have any available units?
5024 Backlick Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annandale, VA.
What amenities does 5024 Backlick Rd have?
Some of 5024 Backlick Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5024 Backlick Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5024 Backlick Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5024 Backlick Rd pet-friendly?
No, 5024 Backlick Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annandale.
Does 5024 Backlick Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5024 Backlick Rd offers parking.
Does 5024 Backlick Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5024 Backlick Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5024 Backlick Rd have a pool?
No, 5024 Backlick Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5024 Backlick Rd have accessible units?
No, 5024 Backlick Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5024 Backlick Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5024 Backlick Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 5024 Backlick Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5024 Backlick Rd has units with air conditioning.
