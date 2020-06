Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry playground pool

In center of Annandale, beautifully remod, renovated 2BR+den(can use 3rd BR), 1 Bath, solid hardwood floor through out, close to all major hwy, easy to commute to DC, large balcony over lookingtrees like a park, tot lot, pool, storage&laundry in basement, shopping, restaurant close by, rentinclude gas, water, no pet, no smoking please