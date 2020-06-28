4925 TUNLAW ST

Amenities

A great home with large rooms in a quiet close-in location in the trees, (3,000+ sf) Colonial style Split Foyer. Setting has a more rural feel than is usual so close to everything. Near to Pentagon, Mark Center, Crystal City, Old Town, and so much more. Updated granite kitchen, Hardwood Floors, 2 Fireplaces, Deck, Large 3 season room off Dining and Eat-in Kitchen. Security System, Lower Level with 2nd kitchen, 4th Bedroom possible au pair suite or in-law suite. Shows well. Near Thomas Jefferson HS for Science and Technology. Security System, 2 zone heat, CAC. $120K/yr to qualify. Vacant show and rent. Here is a ling to the Online Application: https://longandfoster.quickleasepro.com/d/apply/99909/new