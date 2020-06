Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

AVAILABLE NOW!**CHARMING HOME ON HALF ACRE**CLOSE IN LOCATION**HARDWOOD FLOORS ON MAIN LEVEL**NEW CARPET IN BEDROOMS**KITCHEN AND FAMILY ROOM HAVE CERAMIC TILE FLOOR**THREE BEDROOMS**TWO BATHROOMS - ONE UPSTAIRS, ONE DOWNSTAIRS**ONE CAR GARAGE**BIG SCREENED PORCH**CONVENIENT TO I-95, I-395, I-495, AND BUS LINES**OWNER WILL CONSIDER A PET, CASE BY CASE**LEASE TERM 12 - 36 MONTHS, WITH POSSIBILITY TO RENEW**some photos are from a previous listing