4535 LITTLE RIVER RUN DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 level, 3 BR/2.5 BA townhouse off quiet cul-de-sac available for immediate move-in. Freshly painted with new carpet in basement and main level. Open, eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, hardwood floors, HUGE center island, freshly painted cabinets, and brand-new oven/range. Spacious deck off main level living room. Finished lower level boasts cozy wood-burning fireplace and walkout to fenced patio. Superb location just off Little River Turnpike with equal convenience to 495 and 395. Multi-year Leases available. Owner will consider pets on case-by-case basis with deposit. Apply today!