All apartments in Annandale
Find more places like 4535 LITTLE RIVER RUN DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Annandale, VA
/
4535 LITTLE RIVER RUN DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4535 LITTLE RIVER RUN DRIVE

4535 Little River Run Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Annandale
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4535 Little River Run Drive, Annandale, VA 22003

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 level, 3 BR/2.5 BA townhouse off quiet cul-de-sac available for immediate move-in. Freshly painted with new carpet in basement and main level. Open, eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, hardwood floors, HUGE center island, freshly painted cabinets, and brand-new oven/range. Spacious deck off main level living room. Finished lower level boasts cozy wood-burning fireplace and walkout to fenced patio. Superb location just off Little River Turnpike with equal convenience to 495 and 395. Multi-year Leases available. Owner will consider pets on case-by-case basis with deposit. Apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4535 LITTLE RIVER RUN DRIVE have any available units?
4535 LITTLE RIVER RUN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annandale, VA.
What amenities does 4535 LITTLE RIVER RUN DRIVE have?
Some of 4535 LITTLE RIVER RUN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4535 LITTLE RIVER RUN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4535 LITTLE RIVER RUN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4535 LITTLE RIVER RUN DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4535 LITTLE RIVER RUN DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 4535 LITTLE RIVER RUN DRIVE offer parking?
No, 4535 LITTLE RIVER RUN DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 4535 LITTLE RIVER RUN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4535 LITTLE RIVER RUN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4535 LITTLE RIVER RUN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 4535 LITTLE RIVER RUN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 4535 LITTLE RIVER RUN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4535 LITTLE RIVER RUN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4535 LITTLE RIVER RUN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4535 LITTLE RIVER RUN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4535 LITTLE RIVER RUN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4535 LITTLE RIVER RUN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Parliaments
7409 Eastmoreland Rd
Annandale, VA 22003
Ravensworth Towers
4327 Ravensworth Rd
Annandale, VA 22003
Vistas of Annandale
7931 Patriot Dr
Annandale, VA 22003

Similar Pages

Annandale 1 BedroomsAnnandale 2 Bedrooms
Annandale Apartments with BalconyAnnandale Apartments with Parking
Annandale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALandover, MDCamp Springs, MDMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VA
Woodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Northern Virginia Community CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia