Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Private and quiet location with balcony facing wooded area. Walking distance from Metro Bus Stop, Restaurants, shops, and more. 5 minutes from Community College. Nice and clean appliances, carpets to be professionally cleaned and stretched prior to tenant move in. FIOS available. Unit managed by owner with quick repair response time. Tenant pay electric, phone, and cable.