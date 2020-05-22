All apartments in Annandale
Find more places like 4112 MANGALORE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Annandale, VA
/
4112 MANGALORE DRIVE
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:24 PM

4112 MANGALORE DRIVE

4112 Mangalore Drive · (703) 560-4455
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Annandale
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4112 Mangalore Drive, Annandale, VA 22003

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 944 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Excellent 2 BR/1BA CONDO ready to move in - VACANT. It has has many renovations; Kitchen w/ maple cabinets,granite, SS fridge & gas stove***Gorgeous hardwood floors**BA w/ nice tilework** Open living/dining area w/walkout to patio & huge greenspace**Extra storage,Pool, easy parking**all UTILITIES are include on the rent**LOCATION**LOCATION**LOCATION**Inside the Beltway**New Diswaher will be intall on June 16**Due to covid-19 showing hours may be limited. Please scheduling on line. Thank you for your understanding and patience. ******no more than 2 clients per tour. Please wear a face mask and remove shoes before entry. No overlapping appointments so please select the next best appointment. Thank you!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4112 MANGALORE DRIVE have any available units?
4112 MANGALORE DRIVE has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4112 MANGALORE DRIVE have?
Some of 4112 MANGALORE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4112 MANGALORE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4112 MANGALORE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4112 MANGALORE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4112 MANGALORE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annandale.
Does 4112 MANGALORE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4112 MANGALORE DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 4112 MANGALORE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4112 MANGALORE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4112 MANGALORE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4112 MANGALORE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4112 MANGALORE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4112 MANGALORE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4112 MANGALORE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4112 MANGALORE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4112 MANGALORE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4112 MANGALORE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4112 MANGALORE DRIVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Vistas of Annandale
7931 Patriot Dr
Annandale, VA 22003
Ravensworth Towers
4327 Ravensworth Rd
Annandale, VA 22003
The Parliaments
7409 Eastmoreland Rd
Annandale, VA 22003

Similar Pages

Annandale 1 BedroomsAnnandale 2 Bedrooms
Annandale Apartments with BalconyAnnandale Apartments with Parking
Annandale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALandover, MDCamp Springs, MDMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VA
Woodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Northern Virginia Community CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity