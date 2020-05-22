3822 Pickett Ct

Amenities

Stunning 6bed 4bath single-family home! This newly renovated sun-filled home features an open concept and is beautifully designed for modern living, including high-end appliances and hardwood floors throughout. Main level offers a gorgeous formal living room with a brick fireplace, elegantly appointed dining room, a beautifully extended gourmet kitchen with high end appliances and granite countertops, a large island with gas cooktop, and two wall ovens. Also includes a separate entertaining area with skylights and fans, and a large breakfast/dining area. Main level also includes master bedroom with bathroom, and 2 additional smaller bedrooms with a full bath in the upper hallway. The lower level includes 2 full bathrooms, one large bedroom, one small bedroom and a front room with sliding doors that could be used as study, family room or a bedroom. There is also a small room at the back of the house with an outside entry, a laundry room and a generous sized wood deck with stairs leading to a beautiful private and peaceful backyard with mature trees and a well-manicured landscape. Freshly asphalted driveway ready for easy and plentiful parking. The renovation included new appliances throughout the home, and servicing of heating, air conditioning, water heater and natural gas-powered backup generator. Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn maintenance. Trash removal is included in the rent.

