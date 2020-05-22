All apartments in Annandale
Last updated May 22 2020 at 4:18 PM

3822 Pickett Ct

3822 Pickett Court · No Longer Available
Location

3822 Pickett Court, Annandale, VA 22003

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Stunning 6bed 4bath single-family home! This newly renovated sun-filled home features an open concept and is beautifully designed for modern living, including high-end appliances and hardwood floors throughout. Main level offers a gorgeous formal living room with a brick fireplace, elegantly appointed dining room, a beautifully extended gourmet kitchen with high end appliances and granite countertops, a large island with gas cooktop, and two wall ovens. Also includes a separate entertaining area with skylights and fans, and a large breakfast/dining area. Main level also includes master bedroom with bathroom, and 2 additional smaller bedrooms with a full bath in the upper hallway. The lower level includes 2 full bathrooms, one large bedroom, one small bedroom and a front room with sliding doors that could be used as study, family room or a bedroom. There is also a small room at the back of the house with an outside entry, a laundry room and a generous sized wood deck with stairs leading to a beautiful private and peaceful backyard with mature trees and a well-manicured landscape. Freshly asphalted driveway ready for easy and plentiful parking. The renovation included new appliances throughout the home, and servicing of heating, air conditioning, water heater and natural gas-powered backup generator. Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn maintenance. Trash removal is included in the rent.
DO NOT CONTACT LISTING AGENT!!! FOR ANY QUESTIONS PLEASE CONTACT Simona C at simona.wpg@gmail.com or 703 -349-5533.
To schedule showing: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/3822-pickett-ct Online application at: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/washingtonpropertygroup/tenantApplication.action

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3822 Pickett Ct have any available units?
3822 Pickett Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annandale, VA.
What amenities does 3822 Pickett Ct have?
Some of 3822 Pickett Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3822 Pickett Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3822 Pickett Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3822 Pickett Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3822 Pickett Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3822 Pickett Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3822 Pickett Ct offers parking.
Does 3822 Pickett Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3822 Pickett Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3822 Pickett Ct have a pool?
No, 3822 Pickett Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3822 Pickett Ct have accessible units?
No, 3822 Pickett Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3822 Pickett Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 3822 Pickett Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3822 Pickett Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3822 Pickett Ct has units with air conditioning.

