Existing tenant has young children. Please schedule an appointment with the LA. Spectacular 3BR/3.5BA TH in The Heart of EVERYTHING! Pride of Ownership Throughout! Perfect Location in Lafayette Village Just Inside Beltway Off of 236. Spacious kitchen with gas range, large pantry and space for breakfast table. Hardwood floors Throughout Main Level! Finished lower level with Full Bath, Fireplace and Walk Out to Fenced Backyard. Master has large WIC. The Master and Hallway Full Baths Upstairs are Wonderfully Updated and Gorgeous. Plenty of storage options. 2 assigned parking spots. Pool Access and Tennis Courts. Lovely cul de sac location. Hiking/Jogging/Nature Trails Immediately Behind This Home! There are some pieces of furniture that the owners will be willing to sell. NO CATS! Dogs on a case by case basis.