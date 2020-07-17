All apartments in West Valley City
3681 South 2200 West #57

3681 2200 West · (435) 294-3893
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3681 2200 West, West Valley City, UT 84119
Granger

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3681 South 2200 West #57 · Avail. Jul 31

$950

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
carport
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
3681 South 2200 West #57 Available 07/31/20 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condominium - Beautiful and cozy Westglenn Condominiums located in a quiet neighborhood .2 Bedroom, 1 Bath unit has lots of storage space nice view, carport; swimming pool, tennis Courts, Playground, Plenty of Parking. Great location with quick access to freeway, entertainment, shops and restaurants.

Additional fees:
Application fee $50 (non-refundable)
Lease initiation $225
Re-key and inspection $75
Renters insurance is required we provide it at $12.50 per month but you are welcome to get your own.
NO smoking inside or on the property.

Schools:
Granger School
Granger High School
Valley Junior High School

See the complete list of available properties at www.reederproperties.com/vacancies/. Also, please review our Rental Criteria at www.reederproperties.com/rental-criteria.
For any other inquiries please call 801-828-8944

For questions regarding leasing please call (435) 755-8689 option 2

(RLNE5824078)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3681 South 2200 West #57 have any available units?
3681 South 2200 West #57 has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3681 South 2200 West #57 have?
Some of 3681 South 2200 West #57's amenities include w/d hookup, carport, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3681 South 2200 West #57 currently offering any rent specials?
3681 South 2200 West #57 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3681 South 2200 West #57 pet-friendly?
No, 3681 South 2200 West #57 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Valley City.
Does 3681 South 2200 West #57 offer parking?
Yes, 3681 South 2200 West #57 offers parking.
Does 3681 South 2200 West #57 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3681 South 2200 West #57 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3681 South 2200 West #57 have a pool?
Yes, 3681 South 2200 West #57 has a pool.
Does 3681 South 2200 West #57 have accessible units?
No, 3681 South 2200 West #57 does not have accessible units.
Does 3681 South 2200 West #57 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3681 South 2200 West #57 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3681 South 2200 West #57 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3681 South 2200 West #57 does not have units with air conditioning.
