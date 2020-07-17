Amenities

w/d hookup carport pool playground tennis court

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking playground pool tennis court

3681 South 2200 West #57 Available 07/31/20 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condominium - Beautiful and cozy Westglenn Condominiums located in a quiet neighborhood .2 Bedroom, 1 Bath unit has lots of storage space nice view, carport; swimming pool, tennis Courts, Playground, Plenty of Parking. Great location with quick access to freeway, entertainment, shops and restaurants.



Additional fees:

Application fee $50 (non-refundable)

Lease initiation $225

Re-key and inspection $75

Renters insurance is required we provide it at $12.50 per month but you are welcome to get your own.

NO smoking inside or on the property.



Schools:

Granger School

Granger High School

Valley Junior High School



See the complete list of available properties at www.reederproperties.com/vacancies/. Also, please review our Rental Criteria at www.reederproperties.com/rental-criteria.

For any other inquiries please call 801-828-8944



For questions regarding leasing please call (435) 755-8689 option 2



(RLNE5824078)