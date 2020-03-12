All apartments in West Jordan
8914 S Black Pine St
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:28 AM

8914 S Black Pine St

8914 Black Pine Street · (385) 282-4663
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8914 Black Pine Street, West Jordan, UT 84088
Welby

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2546 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
House- 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath
This Well-Maintained Home Includes a nearly new Stainless Steel Dishwasher, Microwave, Fridge, and Oven, Dining Room, Living Room and Family Room, Granite Counter-Tops, Separate Master Suite, Laundry Room with Hook-Ups, NEW Carpet and Paint,Fully Fenced Landscaped Yard, Central A/C, and a 3 Car Garage
No Smoking and No Pets
Renters Liability Required
**TENANT TO PAY ALL UTILITIES**
Rent- $2050/Month Deposit $2050

"TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OR APPLY FOR A PROPERTY PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE"
https://www.lehipropertymanagementinc.com/lehi-homes-for-rent

For further questions contact PMI at info.pmi@utah.com or call (801) 228-0124

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8914 S Black Pine St have any available units?
8914 S Black Pine St has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8914 S Black Pine St have?
Some of 8914 S Black Pine St's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8914 S Black Pine St currently offering any rent specials?
8914 S Black Pine St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8914 S Black Pine St pet-friendly?
No, 8914 S Black Pine St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Jordan.
Does 8914 S Black Pine St offer parking?
Yes, 8914 S Black Pine St does offer parking.
Does 8914 S Black Pine St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8914 S Black Pine St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8914 S Black Pine St have a pool?
No, 8914 S Black Pine St does not have a pool.
Does 8914 S Black Pine St have accessible units?
No, 8914 S Black Pine St does not have accessible units.
Does 8914 S Black Pine St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8914 S Black Pine St has units with dishwashers.
Does 8914 S Black Pine St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8914 S Black Pine St has units with air conditioning.
