8914 S Black Pine St

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

House- 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath

This Well-Maintained Home Includes a nearly new Stainless Steel Dishwasher, Microwave, Fridge, and Oven, Dining Room, Living Room and Family Room, Granite Counter-Tops, Separate Master Suite, Laundry Room with Hook-Ups, NEW Carpet and Paint,Fully Fenced Landscaped Yard, Central A/C, and a 3 Car Garage

No Smoking and No Pets

Renters Liability Required

**TENANT TO PAY ALL UTILITIES**

Rent- $2050/Month Deposit $2050



"TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OR APPLY FOR A PROPERTY PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE"

https://www.lehipropertymanagementinc.com/lehi-homes-for-rent



For further questions contact PMI at info.pmi@utah.com or call (801) 228-0124