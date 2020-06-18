8152 S 5980 W

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath. This home includes stainless steel appliances, microwave, fridge, granite counter tops and washer/dryer included. Spacious open floor plan with natural light throughout the home.



No Smoking and No Pets



Renters Liability Required



Application Fee $35 per applicant 18 and older



**TENANT TO PAY ALL UTILITIES**



"TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OR APPLY FOR A PROPERTY PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE"

https://www.lehipropertymanagementinc.com/lehi-homes-for-rent



For further questions contact PMI at info.pmi@utah.com or call (801) 228-0124