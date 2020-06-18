8152 S 5980 W

Amenities
Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath. This home includes stainless steel appliances, microwave, fridge, granite counter tops and washer/dryer included. Spacious open floor plan with natural light throughout the home.
No Smoking and No Pets
Renters Liability Required
Application Fee $35 per applicant 18 and older
**TENANT TO PAY ALL UTILITIES**
"TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OR APPLY FOR A PROPERTY PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE"
https://www.lehipropertymanagementinc.com/lehi-homes-for-rent
For further questions contact PMI at info.pmi@utah.com or call (801) 228-0124