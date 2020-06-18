All apartments in West Jordan
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

8152 S 5980 W

8152 5980 West · No Longer Available
Location

8152 5980 West, West Jordan, UT 84081
Sunset Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath. This home includes stainless steel appliances, microwave, fridge, granite counter tops and washer/dryer included. Spacious open floor plan with natural light throughout the home.

No Smoking and No Pets

Renters Liability Required

Application Fee $35 per applicant 18 and older

**TENANT TO PAY ALL UTILITIES**

"TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OR APPLY FOR A PROPERTY PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE"
https://www.lehipropertymanagementinc.com/lehi-homes-for-rent

For further questions contact PMI at info.pmi@utah.com or call (801) 228-0124

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8152 S 5980 W have any available units?
8152 S 5980 W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Jordan, UT.
What amenities does 8152 S 5980 W have?
Some of 8152 S 5980 W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8152 S 5980 W currently offering any rent specials?
8152 S 5980 W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8152 S 5980 W pet-friendly?
No, 8152 S 5980 W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Jordan.
Does 8152 S 5980 W offer parking?
Yes, 8152 S 5980 W does offer parking.
Does 8152 S 5980 W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8152 S 5980 W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8152 S 5980 W have a pool?
No, 8152 S 5980 W does not have a pool.
Does 8152 S 5980 W have accessible units?
No, 8152 S 5980 W does not have accessible units.
Does 8152 S 5980 W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8152 S 5980 W has units with dishwashers.
Does 8152 S 5980 W have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8152 S 5980 W has units with air conditioning.
