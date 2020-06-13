Apartment List
/
UT
/
taylorsville
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:43 AM

103 Apartments for rent in Taylorsville, UT with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:19am
$
24 Units Available
Thornhill Park
1680 Thornhill Dr, Taylorsville, UT
1 Bedroom
$899
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
750 sqft
Within walking distance of Crossroads of Taylorsville. Apartments feature wood plank flooring, stainless steel appliances and spacious closets. On-site amenities include a resort-like pool and sundeck, fitness center, and a hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:54am
Taylorsville East
68 Units Available
Maison's Landing
4341 Riverboat Rd, Taylorsville, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,039
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1274 sqft
Luxury apartments located along the Jordan River and twenty minutes south of downtown Salt Lake City. Units have spacious garages, high ceilings and lots of bright light.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:44am
Taylorsville East
8 Units Available
Atherton Park
4545 S Atherton Dr, Taylorsville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1014 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with ceiling fans and fireplaces. Ample community offerings, including a pool and fitness studio. Near I-15 for an easy commute. Close to Taylorsville Town Center for shopping and dining.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Valley Park
1 Unit Available
2289 W. Bonniebrook Drive
2289 Bonniebrook Drive, Taylorsville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
Taylorsville 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 1 car garage. Fenced yard. All new Paint and carpet. Vaulted ceilings. Fireplace. Deck. This top floor unit is located in a quiet and convenient location in a great part of town.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3939 W 5820 S
3939 5820 South, Taylorsville, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1777 sqft
3939 W 5820 S Available 07/01/20 Delightful Taylorsville Home - Highlight Features: Spacious Kitchen Large Fully Fenced Backyard Lovely Deck Quiet Neighborhood 4 Bedroom - 1.5 Bathroom - 1,775 sq.ft.
Results within 1 mile of Taylorsville
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
North Central Taylorsville
22 Units Available
Overlook Point
4612 S 2930 W, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$950
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
929 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1211 sqft
Overlook Point Apartments are conveniently located near schools, shopping centers, museums and parks just off of I-215. Comes with in-unit laundry and access to a pool, fitness center and tennis courts. Covered parking also available.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:07am
Millcreek
2 Units Available
Sunnyvale
764 W 3940 S, South Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With lush carpeting, spacious layouts and designer features, this community offers a trendy vibe. Each home offers a washer and dryer with stainless steel appliances, as well as on-site fitness center, resort pool and sundeck.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:59am
Granger East
19 Units Available
Shadowbrook
3852 S 1845 W, West Valley City, UT
1 Bedroom
$909
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1051 sqft
A choice of floor plans available, with each home having extra storage room and a private balcony or patio. Community amenities include a swimming pool, business center and clubhouse. Near I-215.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:50am
$
South Salt Lake City
27 Units Available
Mountain Shadows
3825 S 700 W, South Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$850
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1027 sqft
Experience a carefree, relaxing lifestyle at Mountain Shadows, Salt Lake City, UT.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:18am
$
Westbrook
35 Units Available
Woodgate Apartments at Jordan Landing
3851 Cobble Ridge Dr, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,033
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1033 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments have private patio/balcony, in-home washer/dryer and large bedrooms. Community is located close to shopping, dining and entertainment with easy access to I-215 and I-15.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:19am
Murray North
17 Units Available
Hunters Woods
4924 Murray Blvd, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,098
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1517 sqft
Property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units with linen closets, private patios or balconies and individual heaters for hot water. On-site amenities include heated spa and pool year-round and guest parking. Near I-15 and Arrowhead Park.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Millcreek
5 Units Available
Riverbend Apartments
845 W 3900 S, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$878
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Sunnyvale Park and the waterway. Recently renovated apartments featuring a fireplace, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site pool, hot tub and gym. Pet-friendly community. A full business center on site.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Murray North
17 Units Available
Clover Creek
530 Murray Blvd, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,084
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
900 sqft
The pet-friendly apartment community offers one- and two-bedroom homes featuring a pool, a tanning bed and a gym. Just off I-15, near the Jordan Parkway Trail.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Granger South
5 Units Available
Mountain View
4656 S 3860 W, West Valley City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,076
955 sqft
Two-bedroom apartments with laundry, air-con and walk-in closets. The complex has a pool and gym, plus superb mountain views. Conveniently located close to shops, restaurants and bus routes, with downtown Salt Lake City not far.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:05am
$
Midvale Park
34 Units Available
Riverwalk
6972 S River Reserve Ct, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,199
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1232 sqft
Riverwalk Luxury Apartments in Midvale, Utah invites you to imagine a place where life is luxurious. We are centrally located right in the heart of the Salt Lake City Valley.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Salt Lake City
29 Units Available
Eight20 Apartments
820 W Timbercreek Way, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$840
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
903 sqft
Just 10 minutes from Salt Lake City with easy access to I-15, I-80 and I-215. Property offers stunning views of the Rocky Mountains and amenities like a pool, gym and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Millcreek
9 Units Available
Meadowbrook Station
3994 S Howick St, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,120
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,242
928 sqft
Discover the perfect balance of work, life, and play in shorter commute times, leaving more opportunity for fun and adventure in town or at the nearby mountains! Close proximity to essential shopping such as the Carriage Square Shopping Center,
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Murray North
12 Units Available
Avida Apartments
136 W Fireclay Ave, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,020
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,143
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,484
1165 sqft
Stylish apartments with gourmet kitchens, extra storage, and private patios/balconies. Residents get access to a gym and lounge area. Easy access to I-15 and US-89. Near Murray North light rail station.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:50am
Granger East
Contact for Availability
Village at Rivers Edge
1251 W Village Main St, West Valley City, UT
1 Bedroom
$899
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1117 sqft
A pet-friendly community near the area's best amenities. Luxury apartments with walk-in closets, washer and dryer hookups, and spacious floor plans. On-site fitness center, spa, pool, and playground. Light rail access.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
East River
1 Unit Available
1158 W 7055 S
1158 7055 South, West Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1363 sqft
House- 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Approx. 1424 Sq. Ft.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Prairie - Park
1 Unit Available
4692 W Thorndale Way
4692 Thorndale Way, West Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1487 sqft
Spacious 3 BR Townhome Available Now! - Beautiful inside! Large end-unit townhome has open-floorplan on main level with direct access to outdoor patio. 3bed 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, plenty of space. Master bedroom has attached bath and walk-in-closet.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
North Central Taylorsville
1 Unit Available
3096 W Roxborough Park Street
3096 Roxborough Park Street, West Valley City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1816 sqft
This amazing multi-level home features a great kitchen fully equipped with matching appliances, an awesome back patio and porch, and an indoor sauna! There are windows all throughout the home to let in plenty of natural light especially in the two
Results within 5 miles of Taylorsville
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:11am
Midvale Park
8 Units Available
Park Station
7155 S High Tech Dr, Midvale, UT
2 Bedrooms
$965
890 sqft
Park Station is a collection of apartments for rent just south of Salt Lake City in Midvale, Utah.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:10am
Millcreek
2 Units Available
Alta Pines Apartments
4070 S 900 E, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
970 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alta Pines Apartments in Millcreek. View photos, descriptions and more!
City Guide for Taylorsville, UT

Its nicknamed "Utahs Centennial City" because it officially became a city 100 years after Utah became a state!

Taylorsville is a city in Salt Lake County, Utah with a population of around 58,657. Its made up of a few historic communities in the Salt Lake Valley, and it didnt actually become a city until 1996, 100 years after Utah became a state! Because of a dried up fault line running under the city and the salt from breaking down rock deposits all over, the soil is alkaline, meaning that its not possible to farm or work the land in any way. If you can't farm, what is one to do in Taylorsville? It has a super interesting history, dating back to the Mormon pioneer settlers in 1848 and rumors of Spanish missionaries visiting the area as early at the 1600s! It played a large role during World War II as a shelter and base to soldiers and civilians and then in the 80s a Wal-mart was built, ushering the town properly into the 20th century. Now its a quiet town filled with mountain trails and beautiful scenic views--let the country roads take you home to Taylorsville. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Taylorsville, UT

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Taylorsville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Taylorsville 1 BedroomsTaylorsville 2 BedroomsTaylorsville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTaylorsville 3 BedroomsTaylorsville Accessible ApartmentsTaylorsville Apartments with Balcony
Taylorsville Apartments with GarageTaylorsville Apartments with GymTaylorsville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTaylorsville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsTaylorsville Apartments with Parking
Taylorsville Apartments with PoolTaylorsville Apartments with Washer-DryerTaylorsville Dog Friendly ApartmentsTaylorsville Furnished ApartmentsTaylorsville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UT
Midvale, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTRiverton, UTCottonwood Heights, UTClearfield, UTLehi, UT
Roy, UTFarmington, UTTooele, UTWest Haven, UTSpringville, UTMagna, UTAmerican Fork, UTEagle Mountain, UTPayson, UTSaratoga Springs, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeLDS Business College
University of UtahWeber State University
Mountainland Technical College