Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

5659 S 3370 W Available 05/07/20 3 Bed 2 Bath in Salt Lake - Great Single Family Home in Salt Lake. Newly Remodeled. Newer Carpet, Paint & Counter Tops. 3 Bedroom 2 Bath.



Main Level:

Spacious Living Room. Open Kitchen with New Counters. Dining Area. 3 Bedrooms. 1 Full Bath.



Basement:

Family Room. Large Laundry/Storage Room. 3/4 Bath.



2 Car Garage. RV Parking. Fenced Back Yard.



Rent $1500. Deposit $1500. Tenant Pays All Utilities. Small Pet Allowed (Under 20 lbs, Breed Restrictive) with Additional Pet Deposit & Monthly Pet Fee.



FOR SHOWINGS CALL BRAD 801-837-3732 OR MARIE 801-520-1653 OR VISIT US AT MMPROPERTIESSLC.COM TO APPLY ONLINE.



*ANY AND ALL QUESTIONS REGARDING THE APPLICATION QUALIFICATIONS MUST BE MADE THROUGH OUR OFFICE. THE QUALIFICATION PROCESS INVOLVES MANY ASPECTS. PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE PRIOR TO APPLYING.



M&M Properties SLC 9205 S State St, Sandy, UT 84070

Ofc 801-897-2265 Mon-Fri 9am-5pm Sat-Sun CLOSED



(RLNE2200892)