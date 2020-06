Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters recently renovated stainless steel courtyard

Unit Amenities granite counters w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard

Beautiful Park City Townhouse. This town home features 3 large bedrooms 2 full bathrooms and 1 3/4 bathroom. Updated kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and alder cabinetry. Large master bathroom with a deep jetted tub. Heated drive way, washer/dryer hookups. Tenant pays all utilities. HOA fee is included in rent. 12 month term minimum. No Pets Please. Contact erin@equitypmusa.com with questions. Apply online at www.equitypmsa.com!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.