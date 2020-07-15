/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:15 PM
14 Furnished Apartments for rent in Summit Park, UT
1 of 62
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Pinebrook
7104 Canyon Dr
7104 Canyon Drive, Summit Park, UT
7 Bedrooms
Ask
8 Bedrooms
$5,000
10000 sqft
You are looking at the Caste de Lapis Glacies, or CASTLE OF STONE AND ICE. 5k Sq ft 4bed, 3.5 baths of upstairs of 10,000 sq ft castle. + 2000 Sq ft deck. 7500 ft elevation. Highest and largest house in prestigious Pinebrook, Park City subdivision.
Results within 1 mile of Summit Park
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 10:54 PM
1 Unit Available
7085 N 2200 W
7085 North 2200 West, Snyderville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
865 sqft
Enjoy the bright natural light and vaulted ceiling of this top floor Powderwood condo which has 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom. Assigned carport guarantees covered parking year-round. Mountain views from your covered deck with a serene living space.
Results within 5 miles of Summit Park
1 of 51
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1860 Lucky John Drive
1860 Lucky John Drive, Park City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2132 sqft
Classic Park Meadows Home - Beautiful Park Meadows home, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2 car attached garage. Perfectly located directly on the bus route, right behind Park City High School & TMMS.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2025 Canyons Resort Drive #U3
2025 Navajo Trail, Snyderville, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Redpine Condo - Lovely, updated and furnished Redpine main level unit. Cozy gas fireplace with baseboard heating. Walk downhill to the Cabriolet main lift for the Canyons Village. Short walk to the free bus. Beautiful golf course view.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2100 Canyons Resort Drive #13A1
2100 Navajo Trail, Snyderville, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,450
592 sqft
Like New Condo in the Canyons - Fully Furnished - This lovely one bedroom condo at the base of Canyons Village is conveniently located for skiing, hiking, and is 10 minutes from shopping and restaurants.
1 of 17
Last updated July 21 at 09:14 AM
1 Unit Available
11128 Burnt Flat Road
11128 E Burnt Flat Rd, Salt Lake County, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1900 sqft
Fully Furnished 3 Bedroom in Big Cottonwood Canyon - ***Location, Location, Location*** This spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath cabin home is the outdoor adventurer's dream. Sitting in the heart of Big Cottonwood Canyon.
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
2144 Apache Trail T-21
2144 Apache Trail, Snyderville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2127 sqft
Furnished Townhome near Canyons Village - Well-kept and comfortably furnished townhome with 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms in the Redpine Townhome complex just down the street from Canyons Village.
Results within 10 miles of Summit Park
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
1771 W. Fox Bay Drive #M-202
1771 West Fox Bay Drive, Wasatch County, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1028 sqft
Fully Furnished Condo in Fox Bay - A/C - Year Lease - Fully furnished 1,028 sq ft condo in Fox Bay which is located near the Jordanelle Reservoir about 7 miles from Park City and 7 miles from Heber.
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2235 Sidewinder Drive #424
2235 Sidewinder Drive, Park City, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Downtown! Gorgeous Top Floor Furnished Studio-Fireplace/Hot Tub/Pool Prospector Condos Studio - If you're looking for a downtown Park City place at an affordable monthly rate, look no further! This spacious studio condo is just a few minutes to
1 of 47
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2011 Paddington Drive
2011 Paddington Drive, Park City, UT
6 Bedrooms
$7,500
6000 sqft
Furnished Home in Chatham Hills with Gourmet Kitchen - Spacious and luxurious 6 bedroom, 5 bathroom furnished home in Chatham Hills! This home has two master bedrooms, vaulted ceilings, wood floors, abundant natural light, a formal dining room, 3
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1716 W. Fox Bay Drive #H-103
1716 West Fox Bay Drive, Wasatch County, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
964 sqft
Fully Furnished Condo in Fox Bay - 1 Year Lease - 2 Underground Parking Spaces - Fully furnished condo in Fox Bay which is located near the Jordanelle Reservoir about 7 miles from Park City and 7 miles from Heber.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1820 W. Fox Bay #A-102
1820 West Fox Bay Drive, Wasatch County, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
Fully Furnished Fox Bay Condo - Fully furnished, ready to move into. Has access to the pool, exercise facility, clubhouse, tennis, basketball court, and parking. Includes 2 car underground parking. Call today for showing.
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
13322 N Highmark Ct
13322 North Highmark Court, Wasatch County, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
13322 N Highmark Ct Available 08/01/20 Parks Edge-FURNISHED 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom - On the edge of Park City 8-minutes from Main Street, you’ll find the beautiful and new neighborhood, Parks Edge.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1743 W. Fox Bay Drive #K-202
1743 West Fox Bay Drive, Wasatch County, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1028 sqft
Fully Furnished Condo in Fox Bay - 2 Underground Parking Spaces and Central Air - Fully furnished condo in Fox Bay which is located near the Jordanelle Reservoir about 7 miles from Park City and 7 miles from Heber.