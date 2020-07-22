Apartment List
/
UT
/
summit park
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

9 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Summit Park, UT

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Summit Park should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and... Read Guide >

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
115 Aspen Terrace
115 Aspen Terrace, Summit Park, UT
5 Bedrooms
$3,100
2800 sqft
Beautiful Summit Park Home with Great Views - This Summit Park home is located 20 minutes from Salt Lake and 20 minutes from downtown Park City.

1 of 62

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Pinebrook
7104 Canyon Dr
7104 Canyon Drive, Summit Park, UT
7 Bedrooms
Ask
8 Bedrooms
$5,000
10000 sqft
You are looking at the Caste de Lapis Glacies, or CASTLE OF STONE AND ICE. 5k Sq ft 4bed, 3.5 baths of upstairs of 10,000 sq ft castle. + 2000 Sq ft deck. 7500 ft elevation. Highest and largest house in prestigious Pinebrook, Park City subdivision.
Results within 1 mile of Summit Park

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1353 Fiddich Glen
1353 Fiddich Glen Ln, Snyderville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1752 sqft
3 bed 3 1/2 bath Town Home in Park City, just minutes to Salt Lake - Beautiful Park City is just minutes to Salt Lake. You are minutes to Main Street, shopping, schools and all the panache of Park City. Call for your personal tour.
Results within 5 miles of Summit Park

1 of 51

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1860 Lucky John Drive
1860 Lucky John Drive, Park City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
2132 sqft
**New Price** - Classic Park Meadows Home - Beautiful Park Meadows home, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2 car attached garage. Perfectly located directly on the bus route, right behind Park City High School & TMMS.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
3703 Blackstone Drive - 201
3703 Blackstone Dr, Snyderville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1160 sqft
Corner unit located along the golf course with views of the fairway and ski run. This unit will be the first to rent on this floor.
Results within 10 miles of Summit Park

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1420 Park Avenue
1420 Park Avenue, Park City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1300 sqft
Home in Old Town with Yard - Great single-family home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on Park Ave! Complete with wood floors, a fireplace, a 1-car garage, and washer/dryer.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1820 W. Fox Bay #A-102
1820 West Fox Bay Drive, Wasatch County, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
Fully Furnished Fox Bay Condo - Fully furnished, ready to move into. Has access to the pool, exercise facility, clubhouse, tennis, basketball court, and parking. Includes 2 car underground parking. Call today for showing.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
209 Daly Avenue
209 Daly Avenue, Park City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1200 sqft
Lovely Home - 2 Off Street Parking Spaces - Nice Old Town Park City home built in 1998 and recently remodeled. Home is nestled in just below the ski slopes walking distance to downtown with hiking and biking trails right out your front door.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1716 W. Fox Bay Drive #H-103
1716 West Fox Bay Drive, Wasatch County, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
964 sqft
Fully Furnished Condo in Fox Bay - 1 Year Lease - 2 Underground Parking Spaces - Fully furnished condo in Fox Bay which is located near the Jordanelle Reservoir about 7 miles from Park City and 7 miles from Heber.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Summit Park, UT

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Summit Park should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Summit Park may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Summit Park. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

Similar Pages

Summit Park 3 Bedroom ApartmentsSummit Park Apartments with Balconies
Summit Park Apartments with GaragesSummit Park Apartments with Parking
Summit Park Apartments with Washer-DryersSummit Park Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTMillcreek, UTOrem, UTSouth Jordan, UTMurray, UTDraper, UT
Layton, UTOgden, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTPleasant Grove, UT
North Salt Lake, UTProvo, UTClearfield, UTPark City, UTSpanish Fork, UTKaysville, UTSnyderville, UTSouth Ogden, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeBrigham Young University-Provo
Davis Technical CollegeLDS Business College
University of Utah