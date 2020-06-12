/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:53 AM
14 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Summit Park, UT
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
115 Aspen Terrace
115 Aspen Terrace, Summit Park, UT
Beautiful Summit Park Home with Great Views - This Summit Park home is located 20 minutes from Salt Lake and 20 minutes from downtown Park City.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
Pinebrook
1 Unit Available
8129 Courtyard Loop
8129 Courtyard Loop, Summit Park, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1680 sqft
Beautiful Park City Townhouse. This town home features 3 large bedrooms 2 full bathrooms and 1 3/4 bathroom. Updated kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and alder cabinetry. Large master bathroom with a deep jetted tub.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
290 Aspen Drive
290 Aspen Drive, Summit Park, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,445
1438 sqft
Perfect home right at the top of the Summit! Just 10 minutes from Salt Lake Valley and 10 minutes from downtown Park City. Recently updated, awesome loft area, high ceilings in master bedroom, gas fireplace, 2 car garage plus carport, ETC.
Results within 1 mile of Summit Park
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1352 Fiddich Glen Ln
1352 Fiddich Glen Ln, Snyderville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1752 sqft
1352 Fiddich Glen Ln Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3 bed 3 1/2 Bath Town home just off I-80 - Just 25 minutes to down town SLC, this spacious town home has a 2 car garage, extra storage, master suite, spacious kitchen and large bedrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Summit Park
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4805 Meadow Loop Road #61
4805 Meadow Loop Road, Snyderville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1680 sqft
Silver Springs Townhome with Multiple Decks - Lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom unfurnished townhome in the quiet and pristine neighborhood of Silver Springs.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6042 Foxpoint Circle C-1
6042 Fox Pointe Cir, Snyderville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Foxpoint at Redstone 3 Bedroom/2.
1 of 51
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1860 Lucky John Drive
1860 Lucky John Drive, Park City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2132 sqft
1860 Lucky John Drive Available 07/01/20 Classic Park Meadows Home - Beautiful Park Meadows home, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2 car attached garage. Perfectly located directly on the bus route, right behind Park City High School & TMMS.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bear Hollow Village
1 Unit Available
5501 Lillehammer Lane #4101
5501 Lillehammer Lane, Snyderville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
5501 Lillehammer Lane #4101 Available 08/03/20 Bear Hollow Village-2 Bedroom + Bonus Room-Unfurnished - Bear Hollow Village a PERFECT location for ease of access! It sits just below the Olympic Park area and across the highway from the Redstone
1 of 17
Last updated July 21 at 09:14am
1 Unit Available
11128 Burnt Flat Road
11128 E Burnt Flat Rd, Salt Lake County, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1900 sqft
Fully Furnished 3 Bedroom in Big Cottonwood Canyon - ***Location, Location, Location*** This spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath cabin home is the outdoor adventurer's dream. Sitting in the heart of Big Cottonwood Canyon.
Results within 10 miles of Summit Park
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
207 Daly Avenue
207 Daly Avenue, Park City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1100 sqft
Nice Duplex Unit with 2 Off Street Parking Spaces - Nice duplex home nestled in the mountains and steps away from downtown Park City. This home offers a back patio to soak in views and rays. With skylights offering plenty of natural light.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1327 Park Avenue
1327 Park Avenue, Park City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2000 sqft
Unfurnished Home in Historic Old Town - Adorable 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, unfurnished duplex on Park Ave across the street from City Park! This property was recently updated with new carpet, hard flooring, and fixtures.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1670 Iron Horse Loop Road E-10
1670 Lower Iron Horse Loop Road, Park City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1032 sqft
Renovated Prospector Condo - Bright and newly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in one of Park City's oldest neighborhoods, Prospector.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
332 Woodside Avenue #2
332 Woodside Avenue, Park City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1328 sqft
Duplex in Historic Old Town - This unfurnished 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex sits mountainside and just 2 blocks from Main Street! Recently updated with new paint, carpet, hard flooring, and hardware, this home also receives a ton of natural light
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
209 Daly Avenue
209 Daly Avenue, Park City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1200 sqft
Lovely Home - 2 Off Street Parking Spaces - Nice Old Town Park City home built in 1998 and recently remodeled. Home is nestled in just below the ski slopes walking distance to downtown with hiking and biking trails right out your front door.