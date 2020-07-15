Apartment List
/
UT
/
summit park
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:09 PM

12 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Summit Park, UT

Finding an apartment in Summit Park that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
115 Aspen Terrace
115 Aspen Terrace, Summit Park, UT
5 Bedrooms
$3,100
2800 sqft
Beautiful Summit Park Home with Great Views - This Summit Park home is located 20 minutes from Salt Lake and 20 minutes from downtown Park City.

1 of 62

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Pinebrook
7104 Canyon Dr
7104 Canyon Drive, Summit Park, UT
7 Bedrooms
Ask
8 Bedrooms
$5,000
10000 sqft
You are looking at the Caste de Lapis Glacies, or CASTLE OF STONE AND ICE. 5k Sq ft 4bed, 3.5 baths of upstairs of 10,000 sq ft castle. + 2000 Sq ft deck. 7500 ft elevation. Highest and largest house in prestigious Pinebrook, Park City subdivision.
Results within 1 mile of Summit Park

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
1353 Fiddich Glen
1353 Fiddich Glen Ln, Snyderville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1752 sqft
3 bed 3 1/2 bath Town Home in Park City, just minutes to Salt Lake - Beautiful Park City is just minutes to Salt Lake. You are minutes to Main Street, shopping, schools and all the panache of Park City. Call for your personal tour.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:54 PM
1 Unit Available
7085 N 2200 W
7085 North 2200 West, Snyderville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
865 sqft
Enjoy the bright natural light and vaulted ceiling of this top floor Powderwood condo which has 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom. Assigned carport guarantees covered parking year-round. Mountain views from your covered deck with a serene living space.
Results within 5 miles of Summit Park

1 of 51

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1860 Lucky John Drive
1860 Lucky John Drive, Park City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2132 sqft
Classic Park Meadows Home - Beautiful Park Meadows home, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2 car attached garage. Perfectly located directly on the bus route, right behind Park City High School & TMMS.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
3703 Blackstone Drive - 201
3703 Blackstone Dr, Snyderville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1160 sqft
Corner unit located along the golf course with views of the fairway and ski run. This unit will be the first to rent on this floor.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1473 W. Meadows Connection
1473 East Meadows Drive, Snyderville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2075 sqft
1473 W. Meadows Connection Available 09/01/20 Silver Springs Home - Beautiful, unfurnished single family home with views in the highly desired Silver Springs neighborhood on a large .39 acre lot. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2 car garage.
Results within 10 miles of Summit Park

1 of 47

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2011 Paddington Drive
2011 Paddington Drive, Park City, UT
6 Bedrooms
$7,500
6000 sqft
Furnished Home in Chatham Hills with Gourmet Kitchen - Spacious and luxurious 6 bedroom, 5 bathroom furnished home in Chatham Hills! This home has two master bedrooms, vaulted ceilings, wood floors, abundant natural light, a formal dining room, 3

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1716 W. Fox Bay Drive #H-103
1716 West Fox Bay Drive, Wasatch County, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
964 sqft
Fully Furnished Condo in Fox Bay - 1 Year Lease - 2 Underground Parking Spaces - Fully furnished condo in Fox Bay which is located near the Jordanelle Reservoir about 7 miles from Park City and 7 miles from Heber.

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1420 Park Avenue
1420 Park Avenue, Park City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1300 sqft
Home in Old Town with Yard - Great single-family home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on Park Ave! Complete with wood floors, a fireplace, a 1-car garage, and washer/dryer.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1820 W. Fox Bay #A-102
1820 West Fox Bay Drive, Wasatch County, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
Fully Furnished Fox Bay Condo - Fully furnished, ready to move into. Has access to the pool, exercise facility, clubhouse, tennis, basketball court, and parking. Includes 2 car underground parking. Call today for showing.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
209 Daly Avenue
209 Daly Avenue, Park City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1200 sqft
Lovely Home - 2 Off Street Parking Spaces - Nice Old Town Park City home built in 1998 and recently remodeled. Home is nestled in just below the ski slopes walking distance to downtown with hiking and biking trails right out your front door.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Summit Park, UT

Finding an apartment in Summit Park that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Summit Park 3 BedroomsSummit Park Apartments with Balconies
Summit Park Apartments with GaragesSummit Park Apartments with Parking
Summit Park Apartments with Washer-DryersSummit Park Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UT
Murray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UT
Bountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTPark City, UTSnyderville, UTHarrisville, UTProvo, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeBrigham Young University-Provo
LDS Business CollegeUniversity of Utah
Weber State University