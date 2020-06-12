Apartment List
/
UT
/
summit park
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:53 AM

16 Apartments for rent in Summit Park, UT with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
115 Aspen Terrace
115 Aspen Terrace, Summit Park, UT
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
2800 sqft
Beautiful Summit Park Home with Great Views - This Summit Park home is located 20 minutes from Salt Lake and 20 minutes from downtown Park City.

1 of 62

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pinebrook
1 Unit Available
7104 Canyon Dr
7104 Canyon Drive, Summit Park, UT
7 Bedrooms
Ask
8 Bedrooms
$5,000
10000 sqft
You are looking at the Caste de Lapis Glacies, or CASTLE OF STONE AND ICE. 5k Sq ft 4bed, 3.5 baths of upstairs of 10,000 sq ft castle. + 2000 Sq ft deck. 7500 ft elevation. Highest and largest house in prestigious Pinebrook, Park City subdivision.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
290 Aspen Drive
290 Aspen Drive, Summit Park, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,445
1438 sqft
Perfect home right at the top of the Summit! Just 10 minutes from Salt Lake Valley and 10 minutes from downtown Park City. Recently updated, awesome loft area, high ceilings in master bedroom, gas fireplace, 2 car garage plus carport, ETC.
Results within 1 mile of Summit Park

1 of 33

Last updated May 13 at 11:55am
1 Unit Available
6169 Park Lane South #20
6169 Park Ln S, Snyderville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1249 sqft
- 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, unfurnished condo with high ceilings, new paint, gas fireplace, granite countertops, spacious outdoor patio, washer/dryer, storage closet, and covered parking for one car. Close to shopping, dining & entertainment.
Results within 5 miles of Summit Park

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4805 Meadow Loop Road #61
4805 Meadow Loop Road, Snyderville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1680 sqft
Silver Springs Townhome with Multiple Decks - Lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom unfurnished townhome in the quiet and pristine neighborhood of Silver Springs.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6042 Foxpoint Circle C-1
6042 Fox Pointe Cir, Snyderville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Foxpoint at Redstone 3 Bedroom/2.

1 of 51

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1860 Lucky John Drive
1860 Lucky John Drive, Park City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2132 sqft
1860 Lucky John Drive Available 07/01/20 Classic Park Meadows Home - Beautiful Park Meadows home, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2 car attached garage. Perfectly located directly on the bus route, right behind Park City High School & TMMS.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
3703 Blackstone Drive - 201
3703 Blackstone Dr, Snyderville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1160 sqft
Corner unit located along the golf course with views of the fairway and ski run. This unit will be the first to rent on this floor.

1 of 17

Last updated July 21 at 09:14am
1 Unit Available
11128 Burnt Flat Road
11128 E Burnt Flat Rd, Salt Lake County, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1900 sqft
Fully Furnished 3 Bedroom in Big Cottonwood Canyon - ***Location, Location, Location*** This spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath cabin home is the outdoor adventurer's dream. Sitting in the heart of Big Cottonwood Canyon.
Results within 10 miles of Summit Park

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1150 Empire Avenue #42
1150 Empire Avenue, Park City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
870 sqft
Perfectly Located Old Town Park City Condo - This Old Town Park City Condo is a 5 minute walk from Park City Mountain Resort and a 5 minute walk from Main Street. The condo has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a great kitchen and spacious living area.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
207 Daly Avenue
207 Daly Avenue, Park City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1100 sqft
Nice Duplex Unit with 2 Off Street Parking Spaces - Nice duplex home nestled in the mountains and steps away from downtown Park City. This home offers a back patio to soak in views and rays. With skylights offering plenty of natural light.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1327 Park Avenue
1327 Park Avenue, Park City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2000 sqft
Unfurnished Home in Historic Old Town - Adorable 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, unfurnished duplex on Park Ave across the street from City Park! This property was recently updated with new carpet, hard flooring, and fixtures.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1670 Iron Horse Loop Road E-10
1670 Lower Iron Horse Loop Road, Park City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1032 sqft
Renovated Prospector Condo - Bright and newly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in one of Park City's oldest neighborhoods, Prospector.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
332 Woodside Avenue #2
332 Woodside Avenue, Park City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1328 sqft
Duplex in Historic Old Town - This unfurnished 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex sits mountainside and just 2 blocks from Main Street! Recently updated with new paint, carpet, hard flooring, and hardware, this home also receives a ton of natural light

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
209 Daly Avenue
209 Daly Avenue, Park City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1200 sqft
Lovely Home - 2 Off Street Parking Spaces - Nice Old Town Park City home built in 1998 and recently remodeled. Home is nestled in just below the ski slopes walking distance to downtown with hiking and biking trails right out your front door.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2000 Prospector Ave #314
2000 Prospector Avenue, Park City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
900 sqft
2000 Prospector Ave #314 Available 07/01/20 Affordable Downtown Park City - Prospector Area Great Views and Steps to Free Shuttle - The New Claim Condo Complex is located in the Prospector Square area of downtown Park City.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Summit Park, UT

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Summit Park renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Summit Park 3 BedroomsSummit Park Apartments with Balcony
Summit Park Apartments with GarageSummit Park Apartments with Parking
Summit Park Apartments with Washer-DryerSummit Park Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UT
Murray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UT
Bountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTPark City, UTSnyderville, UTHarrisville, UTProvo, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeBrigham Young University-Provo
LDS Business CollegeUniversity of Utah
Weber State University