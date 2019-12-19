All apartments in St. George
Last updated April 27 2020 at 9:32 PM

1854 E 1220 S

1854 E 1220 S · (435) 619-5336 ext. 2
Location

1854 E 1220 S, St. George, UT 84790

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1854 E 1220 S · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
1854 E 1220 S Available 05/06/20 Like new home! Short term lease available or lease option to purchase available. - The home is located in a great neighborhood! HOA dues included in the marketed rental price. HOA includes two memberships to the Summit Athletic Club! Summit athletic club features a pool, hot tub, pickleball, tennis, basketball courts and much more!

14' entry leads to living with open concept. This home features 3 bedrooms plus a den. Awesome Upgrades include LED lighting, Smudge-proof Slate Appliances, Modern fixtures, Custom Cabinets, Floating shelves, 9' doors, Designer grade tile, and much more!

3 Bedroom / 3 Bathroom / 3 car garage

Short term lease available or lease option to purchase available.

Pets negotiable with pet deposits and previous rental history.
No Smoking

$35 application fee per adult
all applications are only online at www.utah1st.com/vacancies/

(RLNE4152853)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1854 E 1220 S have any available units?
1854 E 1220 S has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1854 E 1220 S have?
Some of 1854 E 1220 S's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1854 E 1220 S currently offering any rent specials?
1854 E 1220 S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1854 E 1220 S pet-friendly?
Yes, 1854 E 1220 S is pet friendly.
Does 1854 E 1220 S offer parking?
Yes, 1854 E 1220 S does offer parking.
Does 1854 E 1220 S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1854 E 1220 S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1854 E 1220 S have a pool?
Yes, 1854 E 1220 S has a pool.
Does 1854 E 1220 S have accessible units?
No, 1854 E 1220 S does not have accessible units.
Does 1854 E 1220 S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1854 E 1220 S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1854 E 1220 S have units with air conditioning?
No, 1854 E 1220 S does not have units with air conditioning.
