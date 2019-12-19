Amenities

1854 E 1220 S Available 05/06/20 Like new home! Short term lease available or lease option to purchase available. - The home is located in a great neighborhood! HOA dues included in the marketed rental price. HOA includes two memberships to the Summit Athletic Club! Summit athletic club features a pool, hot tub, pickleball, tennis, basketball courts and much more!



14' entry leads to living with open concept. This home features 3 bedrooms plus a den. Awesome Upgrades include LED lighting, Smudge-proof Slate Appliances, Modern fixtures, Custom Cabinets, Floating shelves, 9' doors, Designer grade tile, and much more!



3 Bedroom / 3 Bathroom / 3 car garage



Short term lease available or lease option to purchase available.



Pets negotiable with pet deposits and previous rental history.

No Smoking



$35 application fee per adult

all applications are only online at www.utah1st.com/vacancies/



