Apartment List
/
UT
/
st george
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:35 PM

77 Apartments for rent in St. George, UT with garage

St. George apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Oasis Palms
260 N Dixie Dr, St. George, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,000
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1205 sqft
A beautiful community on ten acres of land with xeriscaping. Ample green space, a fitness center, and a pool provided. Furnished apartments available. Updated interiors with modern appliances.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1076 N 1340 West Cir # 2
1076 North 1340 West Circle, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1213 sqft
3 bed 2 bath Town home with brand new carpet, tile floors, 2 car garage, private back yard, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fan in main living area, white appliances, master suite has separate bathroom, Nice landscaping.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3232 Relic Ridge Dr
3232 S Relic Ridge Dr, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1661 sqft
3232 Relic Ridge Dr Available 08/01/20 Relic Ridge Townhome - This functional design comes equipped with granite counter tops, 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms and a 2 car garage. Plenty of storage and open feel to this town home.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1467 Clinton Way
1467 Clinton Way, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1790 sqft
1467 Clinton Way Available 07/01/20 Stunning Home in St. George - This stunning home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a large 2 car garage. Built-in 2013 but still shows like its new.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5920 S Challenger Way
5920 S Challenger Way, St. George, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1657 sqft
5920 S Challenger Way Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Desert Canyon 4 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom / 2 Car Garage available July 1st! - Amazing detached townhome available off the Southern Parkway in the highly desirable Desert Canyon neighborhood.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1001 W Curly Hollow Dr #2
1001 W Curly Hollow Dr, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1734 sqft
Beautiful Brand New 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage in Tonaquint! - This amazing townhome is in Tonaquint and has spectacular views of the red rocks of Southern Utah! This 1735 square foot, 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2010 West 1860 North
2010 West 1860 North, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1500 sqft
Home in Ironwood - 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage. One Level. Great Home! Community Pool and Hot Tub. Contact Jensen Property Management to set up a showing today! 435-628-1678, email manager@jpmstgeorge.com No Pets. 12 Month Lease.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2930 E. 450 N. #39
2930 E 450 N, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1154 sqft
Fox Cove Unit - Amazing location - 3 Br 2.5 bath unit in highly sought after Fox Cove community by Costco. All rooms on second level. Great room, kitchen, dining and 1/2 bath on main level with 2 car garage. Not available for pets.

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2056 Middleton Drive #24
2056 East Middleton Drive, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,795
2373 sqft
2056 Middleton Drive #24 Available 06/19/20 Five bedroom, three bath, 2,300 sq ft townhome for rent! - This large townhome has on the main floor the master bedroom and two other bedrooms.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sunbrook
1 Unit Available
7 N Laquinta #7
7 N Laquinta Dr, St. George, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1800 sqft
7 N Laquinta #7 Available 06/16/20 *** Custom Home in Santa Maria at Sunbrook *** - 4 bedroom 3 bathrooms 2 car garage 1,800 sq. ft.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bloomington Country Club
1 Unit Available
3369 Commanche Rd
3369 Comanche Drive, St. George, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3369 Commanche Rd Available 07/03/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home Near Bloomington Country Club Golf Course! - This Bloomington Beauty 4 bed 2.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3340 East Tanoak Drive
3340 E Tanoak Dr, St. George, UT
6 Bedrooms
$2,520
3369 sqft
6 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath, 3 Car Garage in the Desired Little Valley Community. - Fully Fenced Privacy Walls. Gorgeous Brand New Home. Granite, 9 Ft Ceilings, tons of Storage through out. Fully Landscaped.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1050 E Brigham Rd #20
1050 East Brigham Road, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1140 sqft
55 and older, Fully Furnished, 2 bed 2 bath for rent - This Fully furnished rental is available now.

1 of 61

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Painted Desert Estates
1 Unit Available
1630 E 2450 S #15
1630 East 2450 South, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,899
2213 sqft
1630 E 2450 S #15 Available 07/10/20 Beautiful St. George Home - Community Pool & All Landscaping Maintenance Included! - This is a beautiful St.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1042 North 1340 West Circle #1
1042 North 1340 West Circle, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1400 sqft
1042 North 1340 West Circle #1 Available 08/01/20 Great Three Bedroom Duplex for Rent- 2 Car Garage! - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage. Yard Care Included. One Level. Open Floor plan, Washer/Dryer Hook-ups.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Paradise Canyon
1 Unit Available
1532 N Dove Lane
1532 North Dove Lane, St. George, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2193 sqft
1532 N Dove Lane Available 07/16/20 *** Exquisite home located in Paradise Canyon *** - 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms 2 car garage 2,193 sq. ft.

1 of 69

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
754 Windsor Drive
754 Windsor Drive, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1683 sqft
754 Windsor Drive Available 07/17/20 Beautiful St. George Home in Golf Course Community with Amazing Views - This St. George home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and is 1,683 square feet. Has an attached two-car garage with a large storage closet.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2754 E Sycamore Lane
2754 E Sycamore Ln, St. George, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2770 sqft
2754 E Sycamore Lane Available 07/17/20 Little Valley Home - 4 bed 4.5 Bath home with 3 car garage - This incredible newer home has four bedrooms and four and a half baths.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
234 S 200 E #1
234 S 200 E, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
$975
1000 sqft
234 S 200 E #1 Available 07/06/20 SNOW BIRD SPECIAL-- Quiet & Furnished 55+ townhome downtown St.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1973 W 1940 N
1973 West 1940 North, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1578 sqft
1973 W 1940 N Available 07/07/20 Single Family Home in Ironwood Community - St. George - 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage single family home Located in the Ironwood community in St.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sunbrook
1 Unit Available
2335 W. Sunbrook Dr. #42
2335 West Sunbrook Drive, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1752 sqft
Sunbrook with Views! - This Sunbrook home offers some of the best unobstructed views of the Pine Valley Mtn. and the Red Cliffs of Snow Canyon from the Sunbrook community area (Green Valley).

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bloomington Hills South
1 Unit Available
1108 Catalpa Cir
1108 Catalpa Cir, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1866 sqft
1108 Catalpa Cir Available 06/29/20 Desirable 4-Bedroom and 2-Bathroom Home in Bloomington Hills - This is a desirable 4-bedroom and 2-bathroom home with a 2-car garage in Bloomington Hills near Bloomington Hills Park.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1022 E 600 S A
1022 East 600 South, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex, Great location! - Great 3 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex, is conveniently located behind Harmons. Two car garage, close to the University, walkable distance to shopping and eating establishments.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
790 North 2720 East 30
790 North 2720 East, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1350 sqft
790 North 2720 East 30 Available 07/15/20 Hawk Hollow Townhome #30 - *THIS UNIT IS NOT AVAILABLE TO SHOW UNTIL AFTER 7/1/20* PLEASE NOTE- IF YOU SUBMIT AN APPLICATION AND ARE APPROVED, WE WILL MAKE ARRANGEMENTS TO HAVE YOU VIEW THE PROPERTY BEFORE
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in St. George, UT

St. George apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

St. George 2 BedroomsSt. George 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSt. George 3 BedroomsSt. George Apartments with Balcony
St. George Apartments with GarageSt. George Apartments with GymSt. George Apartments with ParkingSt. George Apartments with Pool
St. George Apartments with Washer-DryerSt. George Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. George Furnished ApartmentsSt. George Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Hurricane, UTSanta Clara, UTIvins, UT
La Verkin, UTMesquite, NVWashington, UT
Cedar City, UTEnoch, UT