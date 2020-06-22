3510 S 300 E Apt B

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors cats allowed parking playground basketball court

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly basketball court parking playground bbq/grill tennis court

2 Bedroom Condo in South Salt Lake for lease . Owner pays condo fee. One covered parking spot and playground and barbecue area and tennis court and basket ball hoop. Condo includes washer/dryer Tenant would only need to pay Natural Gas and Electricity HOA fee covers water sewer and trash. Unit has laminated wood floors in mail rooms and shelving. . Owner would consider a small dog, but not a cat. To see this unit please call Christopher at 801-598-5720

Norhtpoint Asset Management Ask about our no security deposit necessary leases and apply at www.northpointam.com Northpoint charges a documentation fee to tenants. This fee varies by property.

www.northpointam.com