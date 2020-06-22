All apartments in South Salt Lake
3510 S 300 E Apt B
3510 S 300 E Apt B

3510 300 East · No Longer Available
Location

3510 300 East, South Salt Lake, UT 84115
South Salt Lake City

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
cats allowed
parking
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
bbq/grill
tennis court
2 Bedroom Condo in South Salt Lake for lease . Owner pays condo fee. One covered parking spot and playground and barbecue area and tennis court and basket ball hoop. Condo includes washer/dryer Tenant would only need to pay Natural Gas and Electricity HOA fee covers water sewer and trash. Unit has laminated wood floors in mail rooms and shelving. . Owner would consider a small dog, but not a cat. To see this unit please call Christopher at 801-598-5720
Norhtpoint Asset Management Ask about our no security deposit necessary leases and apply at www.northpointam.com Northpoint charges a documentation fee to tenants. This fee varies by property.
www.northpointam.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3510 S 300 E Apt B have any available units?
3510 S 300 E Apt B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Salt Lake, UT.
What amenities does 3510 S 300 E Apt B have?
Some of 3510 S 300 E Apt B's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3510 S 300 E Apt B currently offering any rent specials?
3510 S 300 E Apt B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3510 S 300 E Apt B pet-friendly?
Yes, 3510 S 300 E Apt B is pet friendly.
Does 3510 S 300 E Apt B offer parking?
Yes, 3510 S 300 E Apt B does offer parking.
Does 3510 S 300 E Apt B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3510 S 300 E Apt B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3510 S 300 E Apt B have a pool?
No, 3510 S 300 E Apt B does not have a pool.
Does 3510 S 300 E Apt B have accessible units?
No, 3510 S 300 E Apt B does not have accessible units.
Does 3510 S 300 E Apt B have units with dishwashers?
No, 3510 S 300 E Apt B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3510 S 300 E Apt B have units with air conditioning?
No, 3510 S 300 E Apt B does not have units with air conditioning.
