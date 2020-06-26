3474 S 200 E 4

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3/2.5 Rent To Own NO Qualifying (South Salt Lake) - Property Id: 301795



$1,990 - 3/2.5 - Rent To Own - Lease Option - NO Qualifying (South Salt Lake) Providing Premium Housing Without Bank Qualifying! No Banks Required! No Qualifying! Any Credit Welcome! Previous Bankruptcy Don't Matter! Low Down And You're In!

CANYONS HOUSING SOLUTION property management specializes in NO BANK QUALIFYING programs, where anyone can own their OWN home, regardless of their credit. Self-employed, past credit problems, bankruptcies, or foreclosures are not a problem. Here is your chance to STOP wasting money on rent and quickly & easily own your next home. Start building equity & benefit from the future market appreciation! Great 3 bed 2.5 bath Townhome in gated community! Move in ready! Clean, quiet, secure, all appliances included, refrigerator, washer & dryer, central a/c, new interior paint on all walls.

