Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

3474 S 200 E 4

3474 200 East · No Longer Available
Location

3474 200 East, South Salt Lake, UT 84115
South Salt Lake City

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3/2.5 Rent To Own NO Qualifying (South Salt Lake) - Property Id: 301795

$1,990 - 3/2.5 - Rent To Own - Lease Option - NO Qualifying (South Salt Lake) Providing Premium Housing Without Bank Qualifying! No Banks Required! No Qualifying! Any Credit Welcome! Previous Bankruptcy Don't Matter! Low Down And You're In!
CANYONS HOUSING SOLUTION property management specializes in NO BANK QUALIFYING programs, where anyone can own their OWN home, regardless of their credit. Self-employed, past credit problems, bankruptcies, or foreclosures are not a problem. Here is your chance to STOP wasting money on rent and quickly & easily own your next home. Start building equity & benefit from the future market appreciation! Great 3 bed 2.5 bath Townhome in gated community! Move in ready! Clean, quiet, secure, all appliances included, refrigerator, washer & dryer, central a/c, new interior paint on all walls.
http://3474South200East.realbird.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301795
Property Id 301795

(RLNE5860650)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3474 S 200 E 4 have any available units?
3474 S 200 E 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Salt Lake, UT.
What amenities does 3474 S 200 E 4 have?
Some of 3474 S 200 E 4's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3474 S 200 E 4 currently offering any rent specials?
3474 S 200 E 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3474 S 200 E 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3474 S 200 E 4 is pet friendly.
Does 3474 S 200 E 4 offer parking?
No, 3474 S 200 E 4 does not offer parking.
Does 3474 S 200 E 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3474 S 200 E 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3474 S 200 E 4 have a pool?
No, 3474 S 200 E 4 does not have a pool.
Does 3474 S 200 E 4 have accessible units?
No, 3474 S 200 E 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 3474 S 200 E 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3474 S 200 E 4 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3474 S 200 E 4 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3474 S 200 E 4 has units with air conditioning.
