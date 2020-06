Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Please call 801-666-2446 to register to view this property today!



This is the one you've been looking for! You will enjoy this spacious multi-level 3 bedroom 2 bathroom town home. It is located in a quiet neighborhood in a very desirable area. Close to freeways and bus lines. Nearby local shopping centers and restaurants.



This unit features:

- Multi Level Layout

- Washer & Dryer hook ups

- Large closets

- Swamp Cooler

- Private deck in the backside

- Covered parking



All adults age 18 and older need to apply:

Application Fee $50 each

Monthly Rent $1215

Monthly management fee: $135

Deposit $1350

One Time Office Fee $300

Utilities not included

No Smoking



Pet Policy:There is a 35 lbs weight limit for all pets and a maximum of 2 pets per home, with some breed restrictions.There is a $300 deposit required for each pet and the pet rent is $50 per month for each pet. Dogs & Cats allowed. Pets must get approved before moving in.



The following link will guide you to our pet screening department.



https://www.petscreening.com/referral/bXU0Xw9MRswW



If you have questions about renting this property please call: Leasing Center: 866-956-1714



If you want to apply for the property: Visit our website at:www.TierOneRENTS.com



If you would like to view other listing we have available please go to www.TierOneRents.com



Click on the following link to submit your



application:https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/tieronerents/tenantApplication.action



Click on the following link for tenant criteria:



http://tieronerents.com/tenant-screening-criteria/



Professionally managed by TierOne Real Estate LLC, LIC#5800



(Pictures of Similar Unit not Actual Unit)

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.