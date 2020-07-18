9983 S. Peach Park Cove

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This home has 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, main floor laundry room, central a/c, fenced backyard with patio & garden, oversized 2 car garage is extra deep on one side and RV parking with wide gate. Located in a central area of South Jordan, near 9800 South and Redwood Rd with quick access to I-15. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis, subject to qualifications and additional pet deposit. Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for landscaping.



$35 application fee per adult applicant. 12 month lease available at $2100 a month with a $2100 security deposit. O A C and additional reviews. No Smoking/vaping. Please review the RENTAL CRITERIA and APPLICATION PROCESS links on our website at www.utahhomeshub.com/rental prior to reaching out with questions. These webpages explain what we are looking for in our applicants and tenants and explains the requirements and process required to rent through us. To schedule a showing or for questions text messaging is best. Masks required during showings.