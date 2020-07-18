All apartments in South Jordan
Find more places like 9983 S. Peach Park Cove.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Jordan, UT
/
9983 S. Peach Park Cove
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:10 PM

9983 S. Peach Park Cove

9983 S Peach Park Cv · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
South Jordan
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9983 S Peach Park Cv, South Jordan, UT 84095

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This home has 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, main floor laundry room, central a/c, fenced backyard with patio & garden, oversized 2 car garage is extra deep on one side and RV parking with wide gate. Located in a central area of South Jordan, near 9800 South and Redwood Rd with quick access to I-15. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis, subject to qualifications and additional pet deposit. Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for landscaping.

$35 application fee per adult applicant. 12 month lease available at $2100 a month with a $2100 security deposit. O A C and additional reviews. No Smoking/vaping. Please review the RENTAL CRITERIA and APPLICATION PROCESS links on our website at www.utahhomeshub.com/rental prior to reaching out with questions. These webpages explain what we are looking for in our applicants and tenants and explains the requirements and process required to rent through us. To schedule a showing or for questions text messaging is best. Masks required during showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9983 S. Peach Park Cove have any available units?
9983 S. Peach Park Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Jordan, UT.
What amenities does 9983 S. Peach Park Cove have?
Some of 9983 S. Peach Park Cove's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9983 S. Peach Park Cove currently offering any rent specials?
9983 S. Peach Park Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9983 S. Peach Park Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 9983 S. Peach Park Cove is pet friendly.
Does 9983 S. Peach Park Cove offer parking?
Yes, 9983 S. Peach Park Cove offers parking.
Does 9983 S. Peach Park Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9983 S. Peach Park Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9983 S. Peach Park Cove have a pool?
No, 9983 S. Peach Park Cove does not have a pool.
Does 9983 S. Peach Park Cove have accessible units?
No, 9983 S. Peach Park Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 9983 S. Peach Park Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9983 S. Peach Park Cove has units with dishwashers.
Does 9983 S. Peach Park Cove have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9983 S. Peach Park Cove has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

South Ridge Town Homes
10668 S Monica Ridge Way
South Jordan, UT 84095
Sterling Village
11065 Sterling View Dr
South Jordan, UT 84095
Olympus at The District
11391 S River Heights Dr
South Jordan, UT 84095
Jordan Station II
10464 S Jordan Gtwy
South Jordan, UT 84095
Olympus at Daybreak
4950 W Frogs Leap Dr
South Jordan, UT 84009
Odessa
11743 S District View Dr
South Jordan, UT 84095
Jordan Station
10428 South Jordan Gateway
South Jordan, UT 84095
Vida at Daybreak
11321 Grandville Avenue
South Jordan, UT 84009

Similar Pages

South Jordan 1 BedroomsSouth Jordan 2 Bedrooms
South Jordan 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSouth Jordan Apartments with Parking
South Jordan Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTMillcreek, UTOrem, UTMurray, UTDraper, UT
Layton, UTOgden, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTPleasant Grove, UT
North Salt Lake, UTHolladay, UTLehi, UTRiverton, UTRoy, UTFarmington, UTCottonwood Heights, UTTooele, UT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Daybreak
Country Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeLDS Business College
University of UtahWeber State University
Mountainland Technical College